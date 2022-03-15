Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran Among Seven Indian Cricketers to Play in Dhaka Premier League

As many as seven Indian cricketers including Test star Hanuma Vihari have signed with various teams in Bangladesh’s Dhaka Premier League for the upcoming season. Apart from Vihari, Test hopeful Abhimanyu Easwaran, Parvez Rasool, Baba Aparajith, Ashok Menaria, Chirag Jani and Gurinder Singh will also take part in DPL 2022.

All seven went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction. Vihari will turn out for Abahani Limited but will miss their first three games of the season as he heads home for a short break after being part of India’s recent 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka at home.

Bengal Ranji captain Easwaran has been signed by Prime Bank while Rasool, who has played one ODI and one T20I for India, is going to reprsent Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi.

Aparajith will appear for Rupganj Tigers, Jani for Legends of Rupganj, and Gurinder for Gazi Group Cricketers and Menaria for Khelaghar.

Prominent Indian cricketers including Dinesh Karthik, Yusuf Pathan and Manoj Tiwary have played in DPL in the past.

A total of 11 teams take part in DPL which will get underway from March 15.

Apart from that, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez (Mohammedan Sporting) and Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza (Shinepukur) will also add star power to the league which will be devoid of top Bangladesh cricketers who are on national duty for the South Africa tour.

