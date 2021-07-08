Hanuma Vihari Experiences 'Euro Fever', Attends England vs Denmark at Wembley

The Euros fever is highly contagious as millions of fans across the globe gear up for the quadrennial tournament; and to experience this feeling in person is exhilarating and electrifying. Amidst the 66,000 fans present at the Wembley Stadium in London, was our very own Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari who witnessed an action-packed semi-final clash between England and Denmark.

Vihari took to his Twitter account to share a photograph of him in the stands at Wembley and was also able to record England captain Harry Kane’s winning goal in extra time.

Here are the posts which Vihari shared on his account.

Vihari surely must be on cloud nine after witnessing a riveting clash between England and Denmark. The tensions and anxiety would have surely soared as England skipper Kane netted in the rebound after his penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel. The Dannish keeper went the right way and saved the penalty, only for it to fall in the spot for Kane to net in England’s second goal.

In the Euros second semi-final clash, England beat a valiant Denmark 2-1 in extra time to book their ticket to the finals of the Euros, where they will face Italy at Wembley. England came 0-1 from behind to put up a fight and managed to get the job done. Denmark put on a heroic performance and did give England a hard time, but the experienced players representing the Three Lions got it the much-needed win.

For the first time in the Euros, England have made the finals and will face Italy. A new nation will be crowned champions of Europe on July 12.

Vihari on the other side was a part of India’s Test side to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship finals where the Kane Williamson led Kiwis side won the summit clash on the sixth day by eight wickets.

Vihari was included in the 15-man squad but did not start for India in Southampton. The batting all-rounder played a clinical role in India’s road to the finals of the World Test Championship and put on heroic performances in India’s tour of Australia in December-January, where India won the Test series 3-1. The all-rounder will be seen soon in the national side when India tour England in Augustfor a five-match Test series.

