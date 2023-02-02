Vihari Walks out Again to Bat With Fractured Arm, Smashes Powerful Boundaries with One Hand - WATCH

Hanuma Vihari has been garnering praise for his team spirit in the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinals against defending champions Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday, the Andhra captain walked out to bat with a fractured right arm. He turned a left-handed batter and played his shots with just one hand. Despite being in discomfort, Vihari scored 27 off 57 deliveries in the first innings.

On Thursday, which was the third day of the game, Vihari once again walked out to bat with a plastered arm to rescue his team which experienced a horrible batting collapse in the second innings. The Madhya Pradesh bowlers made a startling comeback, picking up all 10 wickets in the second session. Only four out of 11 batters scored in double digits and surprisingly, Hanuma Vihari was one of them.

Walking out at no. 11, Hanuma once again played lefty and threw away his bat at almost every ball he could. The most amazing thing about his batting was the two consecutive boundaries he hit against spinner Saransh Jain. The entire Andhra dugout was joyous watching Hanuma batting in pain. In fact, the skipper himself was left in splits after he hit the first boundary.

Meanwhile, people on social media were awestricken after watching Vihari's bravery.

Saransh returned in his next over and cleaned up Hanuma Vihari as Andhra were bundled out for a paltry 93, setting Madhya Pradesh a target of 285. In reply, MP openers went off to a terrific start. Himanshu Mantri and Yash Dubey stitched a 93-run unbeaten stand for the first wicket before walking off the field at stumps.

