Hanuma Vihari Meets Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, Talks Cricket

Right after the team registered a memorable draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), it was revealed that Vihari batted with a Grade Two tear.

Team India international Hanuma Vihari met Telangana IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), in Hyderabad on Monday. Rama Rao, who is also the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party, also had a brief discussion with Vihari over the game of cricket.

According to a Telangana Today report, Vihari – along with Indian international badminton players Tarun Kona (doubles specialist) and Sree Krishna Priya Kudaravalli (singles specialist) – met the minister. KTR honoured the three players with shawls and flower bouquets. During the brief interaction with them, he lauded their good performance at international level while assuring them all possible assistance from the Telangana state government.

Vihari took to Twitter to share his interaction with minister Rama Rao. The 27-year old tweeted a photo of him along with KTR and MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, who is a close family friend of the players, and was also present on the occasion.

See it here:

It was a pleasure meeting you and having a conversation about cricket sir.@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/SyYB64HAGG — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 18, 2021

Earlier, Vihari was in Australia for the ongoing India tour of Australia 2020-21. However, he was ruled out of the series decider after suffering a hamstring injury during the third Test. He subsequently returned to India on Friday last week.

The right-handed batsman was going through a rough patch in his career, however, he battled through 161 balls and put on a match-saving partnership with R Ashwin to deny Australia a win at Sydney. Right after the team registered a memorable draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), it was revealed that he batted with a Grade Two tear.

According to ANI report, sources in the team management revealed that after going through his scan reports, Vihari had indeed suffered a Grade Two tear, which eventually ended his participation from the Test series decider at The Gabba in Brisbane. His injury also means doubts over his availability for the initial stages of the upcoming England tour of India next month, as these injuries usually take anywhere between three to six weeks for a player to recover completely.

Meanwhile, Team India created history by winning the Test series deciding fixture at The Gabba by three wickets. The visitors not only retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second time, but also broke the hosts' impeccable 32-year record of wins at the venue.