Hanuma Vihari Scores 32 in Second Outing but Warwickshire in Trouble Against Essex

India’s Test specialist Hanuma Vihari gave a far better account of himself in his second County match for Warwickshire but couldn’t build on a steady start, scoring 32 against Essex on Friday.

He had a disappointing debut after failing to create waves in his English county debut against Nottinghamshire. The 27-year-old batsmen, who is scheduled to play a minimum of three games for the Birmingham-based county, spent an agonizing 40 minutes struggling to subdue Stuard Broad in the middle.Vihari came in to bat in the second over of the Warwickshire first innings after Notts were bowled out for 273 in 88 overs.

Vihari was out for 0 and 8 on his County debut against Nottinghamshire but looked far more assured while batting on the second day.

He also shared a 49-run stand with Sam Hain (36).

At the time of this report, Warwickshire were 136 for five in reply to Essex’s first-innings score of 295.

Vihari, who batted at No. 3, faced 71 balls in 94 minutes and struck five boundaries.

The first couple of boundaries were off right-arm medium fast bowler Sam Cook and he also got two against former South African off-spinner Simon Harmer.

Having reached the 30s with a boundary off new ball bowler Jamie Porter, he edged the very next delivery.

