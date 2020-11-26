India vs Australia: Sanjay Manjrekar Back in Commentary Box for India's Series Down Under

After being dropped, Manjrekar wrote a letter to the BCCI in August requesting it to reinstate him. He wrote that the sacking has shaken his confidence as a professional and that he was willing to apologise if he has offended anyone.

Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to express his exuberance after being reinstated as a commentator for the upcoming cricket series between India and Australia. Manjrekar is set to return to the commentary box after a gap of almost eight months.

"Excitement in my household. Happiness in the air. It's quite obvious. No one is saying anything, but pretty sure, it's because I am leaving home after almost 8 months,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier this year, Manjrekar was excluded from the BCCI’s commentary panel in India’s series against South Africa as well as the IPL.

Manjrekar had sparked a controversy when he called all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces cricketer” in an interview during the 2019 World Cup. “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” he had said.

The comment did not go down well with Jadeja who shot back on Twitter saying, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar.”

Manjrekar was quick to acknowledge his mistake following Jadeja’s superb performance in the subsequent games and said that the all-rounder “ripped him apart with his sheer brilliance on the field.”

Manjrekar also got into an ugly altercation with commentator Harsha Bhogle later in India’s Test against Bangladesh, after which several fans called for his dismissal.

A couple of months ago, members of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) also wrote to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, requesting them to appoint Manjrekar as a commentator for the IPL season.Though Manjrekar could not get the chance in IPL, he is looking forward to resume his job in Australia.