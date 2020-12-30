‘Happy and Blessed’ Yuzvendra Chahal Meets MS Dhoni in Dubai

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took off to Dubai with his wife Dhanashree Verma recently. The newlywed couple is having a great time on their honeymoon and is actively updating their social media feeds with their romantic diaries.. Yuzvendra met former India captain MS Dhoni who is in Dubai with his family. MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni invited the recently married couple for dinner.

Pictures from the get-together were shared on Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s official Instagram pages and circulated widely across social media platforms. Earlier today, the wrist-spinner posted pictures of himself posing with MS Dhoni. Other photos feature both couples - MS Dhoni, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma smiling for the camera.

Along with the pictures, the bowler wrote, "Extremely happy & blessed ️".

Dhanashree also shared pictures with Dhoni and his wife Sakshi and thanked them for the lovely meal. She captioned the post as, “Extremely blessed ️That’s all I can say. Thank you @mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r for a lovely dinner. Felt like home ” Yuzvendra Chahal married dentist and choreographer Dhanashree Verma on December 22. The couple tied the knot in Gurgaon, a few months after engagement.

Chahal was a part of the Indian squad in the limited-overs series against Australia including three ODIs and T20Is. During the first T20I, Chahal was picked as Ravindra Jadeja’s concussion substitute. He gave his most important performance on the tour winning India the match with his spell of 3/25. He was given Player of the Match Award.

MS Dhoni stayed in Dubai after the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded in November. Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. The former India skipper who retired from international cricket in August this year, was named the captain of the ICC men's ODI Team of the Decade.