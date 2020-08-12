Happy Being Smriti Mandhana of Women's Team, Virat Kohli's Consistency is Unreal: Mandhana

India Women batting star Smriti Mandhana hailed India men's captain Virat Kohli saying his consistency was 'unrealistic', but stressed she's happy to be herself.
Mandhana, the left-handed opener, said she'd like to imbibe lessons from Kohli on how to finish games, calling him 'inspirational'.
"I am happy being Smriti Mandhana of women’s team but the kind of batting he does and the way he wins matches for India, it’s very inspirational. I would try and take the way he finishes the games. I would love doing that for India. It’s unrealistic to have the kind of consistency he has," she told Indian Express.
Mandhana opened up on her initial days, saying she would copy her brother's style. Recently, she had also posted on Instagram the similarities in their batting style.
"As a kid, I used to go and play with my brother (Shravan Mandhana). I used to copy him and bat with him. That’s how it all began. I chose cricket as my career when I was 15 or 16 when I scored a century for Maharashtra. More than my dream it was my family’s dream that I play for India and they always supported me," she said.
View this post on InstagramGrowing up people had idols and so did I. My brother was my idol and looking at him I learnt how to bat. Whether it was the grip, stance or backlift. From being my idol to loving me through the highs and lows I couldn't ask for anything more than to have you as my brother (even though sometimes you annoy me bohot zyada) Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiyuuuu @shravan_mandhanaA post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana) on Aug 3, 2020 at 8:56am PDT
Mandhana also said she was glad to get rare family time during the lockdown.
"This is the first time in several years that I happened to stay at home for that long. The first month was a bit tough since I didn’t have the habit of staying at home. But gradually adjusted by working out at home with the equipment available. In the last one month I have started batting. It was tough but also special that I got to spend time with my family. Playing cards trying to be around them. I am not too much into Netflix and Amazon because spending quality time with family is more valuable."
