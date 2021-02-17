- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: A Look At His Top 5 Performances
He was named the ICC ODI Player of the Year three times during his 15-year international career and was also one of the five Wisden cricketers of the decade at the end of 2019. As he celebrates his 37th birthday, we take a look at his top 5 innings.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 17, 2021, 1:40 PM IST
AB de Villiers, one of the finest batsmen of this generation, has been deemed to be one of the perfect players to have wielded the willow across all the three formats. He was named the ICC ODI Player of the Year three times during his 15-year international career and was also one of the five Wisden cricketers of the decade at the end of 2019.
As he celebrates his 37th birthday, we take a look at his top 5 innings.
149 vs West Indies in Johannesburg, 2015 (ODIs)
Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw started brilliantly in the ODI and they put on 247 runs on the board before Rossouw departed. De Villiers strode in at number 3 and took the bowling to the cleaners and smacked a 16-ball quickfire fifty which included 3 fours and five massive sixes.He then took another 15 balls to bring up his century and this remains the fastest century.
33 off 220 balls vs Australia in Adelaide, 2012 (Tests)
South Africa needed to chase down 430 by the hosts and they were 77/4 before the resumption of the final day of the match.
De Villiers came in at number 5 and together with Faf du Plessis, they batted almost the entire day to save the match. Du Plessis remained unbeaten after scoring 110 runs from 376 balls while de Villiers scored 33 runs from 220 balls.
278* vs. Pakistan at Abu Dhabi, 2010
This is AB de Villiers’ best innings. South Africa were in trouble as they lost three wickets for just thirty-three runs, but De Villiers came to the rescue with an outstanding 278 to stretch South Africa’s first innings total as 594/9.
129* vs Gujarat Lions in Bangalore, IPL 2016 (T20s)
M Chinnaswamy Stadium has always been the favourite cricket ground of AB de Villiers owing to his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore. His innings against Gujarat Lions in 2016 remains one of his best efforts.
AB de Villiers remained not-out after a monstrous 52-ball 129 and ended with a strike rate of 248.08.
217* vs. India at Ahmedabad, 2008
AB de Villiers set the stage on fire against India as he smacked 217 runs in South Africa’s first innings. Owing to this effort, South Africa clinched the match by an innings as they did not have bat again in the match.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking