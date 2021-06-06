Happy Birthday, Ajinkya Rahane: The Top Performances of India Test Vice-Captain

The vice-captain of the Indian team Ajinkya Rahane turns 33 today. The right-handed batsman has been an integral part of the Test team for a while now, and under his captaincy, India scripted a memorable series win in Australia earlier this year.

Over the years, he has played several eye-catching innings for India and here we take a look at his best five such performances.

103 against England at Lord’s

On a green track at Lord’s, India were asked to bat first and they struggled against James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Liam Plunkett. However, Rahane stepped up and scored a superb 103 to propel India to 295 in the first innings which was pivotal in playing a key part to their victory at Lord’s after 28 long years.

147 against Australia at Melbourne

Australia posted 530 in their first innings and India, in response, started well. Murali Vijay looked solid up front but then a couple of quick wickets put the pressure back on India. Rahane and Virat Kohli forged a superb partnership for the fourth wicket to help India avoid follow-on, and reach 465. Rahane was absolutely brilliant and he smashed his way to 147 of just 171 balls.

126 against Sri Lanka at Colombo

Coming into bat in their second innings, India had a lead of 87 runs. Vijay played a crucial hand and he was ably supported by Rahane, who went on to play a match-winning knock of 126 and this helped India set Sri Lanka a target of 413.

188 against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium, Indore

Rahane was at his best against New Zealand and he absolutely flayed the Kiwi attack on a flat track in Indore. Along with Kohli, Rahane stitched a 365-run partnership for the fourth wicket and put the match in India’s bag. He was eventually dismissed for 188.

112 against Australia at Melbourne

India were bundled out for 36 in Adelaide, Kohli had flown back home and Rahane stepped up. His century in tough conditions against Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood turned the tide in his side’s favour. It gave India the match and eventually the series and his innings was perhaps the best in his career.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here