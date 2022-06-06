Ajinkya Rahane Turns 34: Memorable Innings by the Indian Cricketer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJINKYA RAHANE: Indian veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane will celebrate his 34th birthday on Monday. The classy batter from Mumbai has contributed significantly to the Indian Cricket team while featuring as an integral part of the middle order.

Rahane’s captaincy helped team India clinch the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia. His temperament and resilience often rescued the Indian team from difficult scenarios. Apart from superb batting prowess, the former Indian vice-captain is an ambidextrous fielder as well.

As Rahane celebrates his 34th birthday we take a look at some of his memorable knocks.

112 vs Australia (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Interim Test captain Ajinkya Rahane stepped up and smashed a brilliant century (112 off 223 balls) in the second Test against Australia. Rahane had smashed 12 boundaries in his fabulous innings. The visitors eventually registered 326 runs in the first innings. 147 vs Australia (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

The veteran batter perfectly played the role of a saviour against the Aussies as Indian team stitched a mammoth score of 465 in the third Test in the 2014-15 series. Rahane had scored 147 runs off 171 balls and stitched a huge partnership off 262 runs with Virat Kohli in the first innings. The Test match had eventually resulted in a draw. 103 vs England (Lord’s Cricket Ground)

Rahane emerged as the main architect of India’s historic win at Lord’s Cricket Ground in 2014. India was asked to bat on a green pitch where the visitors were struggling but Rahane showed his composure to help India in reaching a total of 295. The Dombivali-born batter played a fine knock of 103 runs off 154 balls in the first innings. 126 vs Sri Lanka (Colombo)

In the second Test match against Sri Lanka, Rahane played a crucial knock to help his side in setting a formidable total of 413. Rahane had scored 126 runs off 243 balls in second innings as the visitors secured a convincing 278-run win. 111 vs Sri Lanka (Barabati Stadium, Cuttack)

Rahane’s highest score in ODIs appeared in 2014 against Sri Lanka in the first match of the series. He had opened the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan and smashed 111 runs off 108 balls. Rahane had hit 13 boundaries and two sixes during his fine knock. India had won the match by a whopping margin of 169 runs.

