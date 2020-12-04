- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: Century at Lords, 6/41 at Adelaide and the Fastest ODI 50 by an Indian
Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: Some of his career milestones | Agarkar, who made his debut in international cricket in 1998, went on to play 191 ODIs and 26 Tests and four T20Is for India. Agarkar is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs. In his career, he has taken 288 wickets in ODIs and 58 in Tests.
- Research Desk
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: Some of his career milestones | Ajit Agarkar is celebrating his birthday today. He is one of the finest bowlers India has produced. Agarkar, who made his debut in international cricket in 1998, went on to play 191 ODIs and 26 Tests and four T20Is for India. Agarkar is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs. In his career, he has taken 288 wickets in ODIs and 58 in Tests.
On his birthday, here are some of his milestones which are still afresh in the memories of his fans.
Game-changing bowling at Adelaide
In the second Test match, Australia scored 556 runs in their first innings with the help of Ricky Ponting’s outstanding knock of 242. In response, India also put up 523 on the board. Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman starred in the first innings with their batting performance. Dravid scored 233 and Laxman 148. When Australia came to bat in the second innings, they were troubled by Agarkar. The right-handed bowler picked six wickets. Australia got restricted to 196. India needed 230 runs to win the game, which the visitors chased with four wickets remaining. Agarkar had also picked two wickets in Australia’s first innings.
Century at Lords
India were facing England in the first Test match of the series in 2002 at Lord’s. In the first innings, the hosts put up 487 on the board and the visitors got all out at 221. In the second innings, England declared their innings at 301, giving India a target of 568 runs. Although India lost the match by 170 runs, Agarkar caught attention with his unbeaten knock of 109.
Fastest ODI 50 by an Indian
Agarkar holds the record of smashing fastest fifty by an Indian in ODIs. His half-century came off 21 balls against Zimbabwe. In that game, he scored 67 (not out) in 25 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes. He also picked three wickets in that match, helping his team win the game.
Fastest to take 50 wickets in ODI for India
The right-handed bowler clinched 50 wickets in 23 games, becoming the fastest to pick the fastest 50 wickets. However, Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis broke his record in 2008 when he reached 50 wickets in just 19 fixtures.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking