Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: Century at Lords, 6/41 at Adelaide and the Fastest ODI 50 by an Indian

Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: Some of his career milestones | Agarkar, who made his debut in international cricket in 1998, went on to play 191 ODIs and 26 Tests and four T20Is for India. Agarkar is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs. In his career, he has taken 288 wickets in ODIs and 58 in Tests.

Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: Some of his career milestones | Ajit Agarkar is celebrating his birthday today. He is one of the finest bowlers India has produced. Agarkar, who made his debut in international cricket in 1998, went on to play 191 ODIs and 26 Tests and four T20Is for India. Agarkar is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs. In his career, he has taken 288 wickets in ODIs and 58 in Tests.

AUS vs IND Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Australia v India first T20 match

On his birthday, here are some of his milestones which are still afresh in the memories of his fans.

AUS vs IND Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, Australia vs India: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Game-changing bowling at Adelaide

In the second Test match, Australia scored 556 runs in their first innings with the help of Ricky Ponting’s outstanding knock of 242. In response, India also put up 523 on the board. Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman starred in the first innings with their batting performance. Dravid scored 233 and Laxman 148. When Australia came to bat in the second innings, they were troubled by Agarkar. The right-handed bowler picked six wickets. Australia got restricted to 196. India needed 230 runs to win the game, which the visitors chased with four wickets remaining. Agarkar had also picked two wickets in Australia’s first innings.

Century at Lords

India were facing England in the first Test match of the series in 2002 at Lord’s. In the first innings, the hosts put up 487 on the board and the visitors got all out at 221. In the second innings, England declared their innings at 301, giving India a target of 568 runs. Although India lost the match by 170 runs, Agarkar caught attention with his unbeaten knock of 109.

AUS vs IND, India Tour of Australia 2020-21 1st T20I: Canberra Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Australia vs India

Fastest ODI 50 by an Indian

Agarkar holds the record of smashing fastest fifty by an Indian in ODIs. His half-century came off 21 balls against Zimbabwe. In that game, he scored 67 (not out) in 25 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes. He also picked three wickets in that match, helping his team win the game.

AUS vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online

Fastest to take 50 wickets in ODI for India

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

The right-handed bowler clinched 50 wickets in 23 games, becoming the fastest to pick the fastest 50 wickets. However, Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis broke his record in 2008 when he reached 50 wickets in just 19 fixtures.