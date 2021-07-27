Happy Birthday, Allan Border: Top 5 Batting Performance of the Australian Legend

Legendary batsman Allan Border is counted as one of the most celebrated cricketers of Australia. The ace batsman had a fanatic zeal to not give away his wicket during his career. At the time of his retirement, he was the most capped player in Test cricket; he also held the record for most consecutive Test appearances and for leading the Aussie team in the most Test matches as a skipper. His average is above 50 in the longest format of the game.

He once picked 11 wickets while giving away 96 runs in a Test match against West Indies. And, today, as he celebrates his birthday; here we take a look at his top 5 batting performances in international cricket.

205 vs New Zealand in 1987

In 1987, during New Zealand’s tour of Australia, Border led his troops from the front as they defeated visitors in three-match Test series 1-0. Border’s best knock of the series came in the second Test when he hammered the Kiwi bowlers all over the park en route to his double century. Border’s 205 runs knock came off 485 balls and it was laced with 20 fours.

196 vs England in 1985

The English fans were treated by a spectacular batting performance by Border in the summer of 1985 at the ‘Home of Cricket’ Lords’. Border scored a spellbinding 196 runs against their bitter rival England as Australia won the match by four wickets.

Border spent over 400 minutes on the crease and faced 318 balls. However, he missed out on a well-deserved double century after Ian Botham removed him from the stands when he was just four runs shy from touching the magical figure.

163 vs India in 1985

Arguably the greatest knock of Border’s career came in 1985 against India. After getting bowled out for 262 runs in the first innings, Australia were trailing by 163 runs in their backyard after the visitors scored 445 runs. Australian batter once again failed in the second innings as barring Border, no other batsman was able to touch the mark of 25 runs.

However, Border single-handedly took charge of the Aussie innings as he scored a magnificent 163 run knock and guided Australia to a draw from the jaws of defeat.

162* vs India in 1979

The Indian cricketer fans witnessed the Border storm at its best in Chennai in 1979 after when he slammed a breath-taking 162 not out against the hosts in the first Test of the six-match series. Border’s knock came off 360 balls and he spent almost six hours at the crease.

124 vs India in 1981

Border was known for his exploits against every team in every continent, where cricket was played. However, some of the best knocks of his career have come against India. And in February 1981 in Melbourne, fans witnessed another master class performance by the Aussie cricket against India.

He scored a valiant 124 runs off 265 balls with the help of 12 hours. However, his heroic efforts were in vain India won the match by 59 runs.

