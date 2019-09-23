Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

20 Mar, 201914:00 IST

Happy Birthday Ambati Rayudu

The Andhra Pradesh batsman has played 55 ODIs for India and has scored three centuries along with 10 half centuries with a highest score of 124*. He has also played six T20 Internationals for India.

Cricketnext Staff |September 23, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
Happy Birthday Ambati Rayudu

One of the hopefuls in the build up to the ICC World Cup for a permanent spot in the Indian team's middle order Ambati Rayudu celebrates his 34th birthday today.

Rayudu unfortunately though fell out of favour with the selectors after he tweeted his displeasure at not being selected for the World Cup and said that he'd be watching the games with 3D glasses.

Since then he even announced his retirement and has also reversed that decision and is hoping to be back in the fold soon.

The Andhra Pradesh batsman has played 55 ODIs for India and has scored three centuries along with 10 half centuries with a highest score of 124*. He has also played six T20 Internationals for India. Rayudu had been part of India's World Cup squad in 2015 but failed to get a game in Australia and New Zealand.

In 2009, Rayudu's career received a fresh lease of life when he accepted the BCCI's amnesty offer and starred in the IPL. His impressive performances saw his Mumbai Indians team-mate Harbhajan Singh called him "a special talent" and said he could see Rayudu playing for India.

The right hander scored 356 runs in the 2010 IPL and was re-signed for the 2011 season. He stepped up further that season, making 395 runs to be the team's second-highest scorer, behind Sachin Tendulkar.

He announced himself as a cool finisher when he swung a six, with Mumbai needing four off the last ball against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011. Rayudu floated across the batting line-up and even took the wicket-keeping gloves to lend more balance and remain a vital cog in the side.

In the most recent season of the IPL, Rayudu who plays for the Chennai Super Kings played 17 matches and scored 282 runs with a highest score of 57.

ambati rayadu

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more