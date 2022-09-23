Happy Birthday Ambati Rayudu: Top 5 Innings by the Chennai Super Kings Star in Indian Premier League

Ambati Rayudu is one of the most fluent stroke makers and was touted as the next big sensation in Indian cricket at the early stages of his career. However, Rayudu could not make it to the summit of Indian cricket. From leading India’s Under-19 contingent to the semi-final of the World Cup in 2004 to retiring from international cricket in 2018, Rayudu had a tough time representing India.

Rayudu made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2010. He was bought by MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings in 2018. He has been part of the IPL title-winning sides on five occasions: with Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2015, 2017 and with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2021. In April, he became 10th Indian to reach the milestone of 4,000 runs in IPL.

As the veteran batter celebrates his 37th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his fabulous innings in IPL:

68 off 46 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2017

One of Ambati Rayudu’s best innings came in the 2017 edition of the IPL representing Mumbai Indians. In a season where he wasn’t scoring a lot of runs, he played one of his best innings under pressure. Against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rayudu played a stroke-filled innings of 63 runs off 46 balls and helped Mumbai post a big total. 72 off 27 balls vs Mumbai Indians, 2021

Ambati Rayudu’s bat produced a flurry of boundaries and sixes in this match for Chennai Super Kings. He dominated the Mumbai Indians with seven sixes and four boundaries in his unbeaten 72. He was sensational on the night, as he led Chennai to a crucial win against his former team. His knock along with Ravindra Jadeja’s cameo took CSK home on the night. 65 off 37 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2016

This game took place in 2016, which was a relatively good year for Rayudu. At the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Mumbai Indians took on the Kings XI Punjab. Mumbai’s loss of an opener early brought Rayudu to the crease. Rayudu stitched a fine partnership with Parthiv Patel to steady the ship. While Patel kept the scoreboard ticking, Rayudu unleashed himself with some spectacular strokes. He scored 65 runs in 37 deliveries. His innings helped Mumbai post a mammoth total of 189. 81 off 54 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Rayudu was at the peak of his powers during the 2012 season. In a match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he showed his class on a big night. Bangalore batted first and scored a respectable total of 171. Mumbai stumbled horribly in their pursuit, and the game appeared to be far from reach at one point. In came Rayudu and absolutely obliterated the RCB bowlers. The right-hander kept finding the boundaries and made sure he did not lose his wickets. Rayudu held his nerves and led his team to an emphatic victory with two balls to spare. 100 off 52 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

After a dismal season in 2017, Rayudu turned his fortunes around in the 2018 edition where he amassed over 600 runs in the season. He also got his maiden IPL century this season. It happened during CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Hyderabad batted first and scored 179 runs. However, Rayudu’s squad did not lose an early wicket this time. Both he and Shane Watson contributed 134 runs. Rayudu stepped on the gas after Watson’s dismissal. He didn’t stop till he got CSK over the line, scoring a hundred runs in only 52 deliveries.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here