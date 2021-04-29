Happy Birthday Andre Russell: Top 5 Most Destructive Innings from the West Indian All-Rounder

- Match 23 - 28 Apr, 2021Match Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
HYD
CHE173/3(18.3) RR 9.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, 2021Match Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
DEL170/4(20.0) RR 8.5
Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Happy Birthday Andre Russell: Top 5 Most Destructive Innings from the West Indian All-Rounder
Russell made his ODI debut against Ireland at Mohali during the 2011 World Cup.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 1:27 PM IST
West Indies attacking all-rounder Andre Russell is not only a dream T20 player but is also one of the most sought-after talents in franchise T20 cricket all over the world. Over the years,Russell with his masterful batting and bowling performances has proved on multiple occasions that he is a game changer.
Born on this day in 1988, in Kingston, Jamaica, Russell made his first-class debut at the age of 19. He made his way into the West Indies A side in a 50-over game against Ireland in June 2010. He smashed 61 off 34 balls and picked 6 wickets 42 in that game. It was a performance that helped him earn a spot in West Indies’ 2011 World Cup squad. He made his ODI debut against Ireland at Mohali during the 2011 World Cup, and so far, scored 1,034 runs from 56 matches, picked 70 wickets from the same number of games so far.
He’s been a revelation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has etched his name as one of the best IPL all-rounders of all time. Russell made his IPL debut with the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in the 2012 season. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recruited him in 2014 and since then Russell unleashed his true potential in the purple and golden jersey.
As the swashbuckling all-rounder celebrates his special day, here’s a look at his top five innings in the IPL.
66 (36 balls) vs Kings XI Punjab (2015)
In the 8th season of the cash rich league, Punjab Kings XI batting first posted 155/7 in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, Punjab bowlers reduced KKR to 60/5 in 7.5 overs. While Yusuf Pathan was trying to chase the total, Russell stepped in and scored 66 runs off 36 balls, smashing 9 fours and 2 sixes. Even though he was dismissed in the 18th over, KKR won the match by four wickets.
39 (24 balls) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2016)
In the 9th edition of the IPL, KKR locked horns with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Bangalore franchise batted first and posted a total of 185/7 on the board. Chasing a stiff target,KKR’s top order collapsed to 69/4 in 10.1 overs. However, Yusufteamed up with Russell to bring KKR back in the match. Russell smashed quickfire 39 from 24 balls, but his knock was peppered with four sixes and one four to blow away the opposition bowling unit. His in-time knock helped KKR to win the match by five wickets.
88 (not out, 36 balls) vs Chennai Super Kings (2018)
After missing the 2017 season due to a ban, Russell made a triumphant return to the IPL against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Russell came out to bat at the end of the 10th over andwowed the Chepauk crowd with a magnificent innings of 88 runs off just 36 deliveries. His brilliant knock comprised of 1 four and 11 mammoth sixes that completely changed the face of the innings. However, CSK won the match by five wickets.
88 (not out, 40 balls) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)
Just a day before his 32nd birthday, Russell had an absolute blast on the field. Coming into bat at three, he smashed a 40-ball 80 runs with the aid of six fours and eight maximums to help KKR post a mammoth 232/2 in the first innings. Further in the match, he also picked two wickets leaking just 25 runs and also took a couple of catches to single-handedly help the Kolkata franchise win by 34 runs and also end a six-match losing streak.
After a forgettable 2020 IPL season, Russell picked up his maiden T20 five-wicket haul to help KKR bowl out Mumbai Indians (MI) for 152 in Chennai. The spell was special as it took just 12 balls to scalp five wickets against defending champions MI. Chasing a modest total,KKR lost by 10 runs.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking