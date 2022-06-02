Happy Birthday Angelo Mathews: Best Performances by the Sri Lankan All-Rounder

Just two years after making his domestic debut, Angelo Matthews knocked on the doors of the Sri Lankan national side. Matthews was selected for the 2008 Zimbabwe tour and the all-rounder made his debut during the fourth ODI of the series in Harare. There has not been any looking back since then. Matthews has played for Sri Lanka in all three formats of the game and boasts impressive stats. He became the youngest Test skipper of Sri Lanka in 2013 when he was just 25. He led the side to its monumental 2014 Test series in England.

As he celebrates his 35th birthday today, we take a recap of Angelo Matthews’ successful cricketing journey and some memorable performances.

6/20 against India, 2009

During the third match of the 2009 Compaq Cup, the pitch at Colombo’s Premadasa stadium looked nothing less than a batting paradise. The home team set a target of 308 runs but when India returned to bat it became a hard wicket to score runs. Matthews recorded exceptional figures of 6/20 as India was restricted to 168. 160 against England, Leeds, 2014

Probably one of the biggest milestones in Sri Lanka’s Test cricket history, the 2014 England tour brought the best out of Angelo Matthews. Batting first in the second Test at Leeds, Sri Lanka was bowled out at 257. In reply, England got to 365, registering a lead of over 100 runs.

Sri Lanka needed a big score to save itself in the match and the skipper stepped in. From 176/4, Matthews took Sri Lanka forward, building crucial partnerships with Mahela Jayawardene and then Rangana Herath. Matthews finished with 160 as Sri Lanka got to 457. Sri Lanka eventually won the match by 100 runs. 139 & 2/33 vs India, 2014

Sri Lanka was having a nightmare of a series against India in 2014. The visitors had lost the first four ODIs and the last match was also tilted against them before skipper Angelo Matthews walked out to bat.

Talking his team forward from 73/3, Matthews scored an unbeaten 139 as Lanka finished with 286 runs while batting first. He then returned to pick both Indian openers and gave his team a real chance in the game. Though the match eventually went in favour of the Indian side, Matthews was awarded the player of the match title for his all-around performance. 200 vs Zimbabwe

Matthews brought up his maiden double century in Tests against Zimbabwe in 2020. During the first Test of Sri Lanka’s tour of South Africa, Matthews batted for over a day to get to his double century and Sri Lanka cruised to 515, in reply to Zimbabwe’s 358. The visitors eventually went to win the match by 10 wickets. 199 vs Bangladesh, 2022

What could have been Angelo Matthews’ second Test double hundred was curtailed to 199 by Bangalesh’ Nayeem Hasan. The Sri Lankan’s batting was brilliant. Matthew built crucial partnerships and contributed 199 to Sri Lanka’s total of 397. The match ended in a draw.

