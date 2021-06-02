- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
Happy Birthday, Angelo Mathews: Top Five Performances of The Sri Lanka Allrounder
Sri Lanka allrounder Angelo Mathews turns 34 today.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 2, 2021, 10:45 AM IST
Sri Lanka cricketer Angelo Mathews possesses the capability to win matches with both bat and ball. A solid middle-order batsman and a right-arm medium-pacer, Mathews made his international debut in October 2008 and did not take long to make an impact.
In both Tests and ODIs, he boasts great numbers with both bat and ball.
As the all-rounder celebrates his 34th birthday today, here are some of his exceptional performances.
4/44 & 160 Vs England: During Sri Lanka’s 2014 tour of England, Mathews was at the peak of his powers. After batting first, the Englishmen were bowled out for 257. Mathews bowled an outstanding spell and scalped four crucial wickets. However, the Lankan skipper continued the show with his bat. He brought up a hundred, putting his sensational batting skills at display.
139 & 2/33 Vs India: Though Mathews was on the losing side, he still won the Man of the Match award in the 5th ODI of Sri Lanka’s 2014 tour of India. The skipper came in to bat at number 5 and scored a jaw-dropping maiden ODI ton. He then got rid of the opening pair but could not do away with Indian captain Virat Kohli whose fantastic knock took the team to a three-wicket victory.
6/ 20 Vs India: The third match of 2009 Compaq Cup will be well remembered by the Lankans as the team defeated India by 139 runs. Batting first, the home team put up a 300 plus score and the pitch looked ideal to bat. But tables turned when Men in Blue came out to bat. Mathews delivered outstanding spells which broke the spine of the Indian batting line-up. He scalped his maiden 5-wicket haul.
200 Vs Zimbabwe: Mathews tormented Zimbabwe players during the 1st Test of Sri Lanka’s 2020 Tour of Zimbabwe. He displayed high-class batting for more than a day and played a stellar knock, raising a maiden double century in Test cricket. Zimbabwe failed to chase down the target and Lankans notched up a 10-wicket win.
4/59 Vs West Indies: Though Sri Lanka had seized the series with 2-0, but they kept up the intensity in the third and final match too. He not only scalped four crucial wickets but also showcased his cool temperament. The match was in a nail-biting position when West Indies required 13 runs in the last over to win. Mathews came in to bowl the last over and got slapped with a four on the first ball. He kept calm under pressure and in the next 5 balls, conceded only 2 runs which led the team to a 3-0 series victory.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking