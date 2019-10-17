Happy Birthday Anil Kumble: Indian Spin Legend Turns 49

Indian spin bowling legend Anil Kumble is celebrating his 49th birthday today, on October 17th. Despite not being a leg-spinner in the classical mould who turned the ball square, Kumble still picked up a massic 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets.
His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian, and even though he had a mildly unsuccessful stint as India coach with reports of him and Virat Kohli not getting along too well, it will be for his time as an Indian international cricketer that he will be remembered.
Kumble set a number of records in his career, but undoubtedly, the bowling highlight of his time as a cricketer came against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla, where he became only the second cricketer in history after another spinner - Jim Laker - to take all ten wickets in an innings in February 1999. His figures of 10/74 will go down in the annals of cricket history.
He is next expected to coach Kings XI Punjab in the next edition of the IPL, and Kumble most recently said that he wants to "back off" and "help the players relax" whenever he gets into the hot seat once the mega event begins in 2020.
