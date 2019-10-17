Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Happy Birthday Anil Kumble: Indian Spin Legend Turns 49

Indian spin bowling legend Anil Kumble is celebrating his 49th birthday today, on October 17th.

Cricketnext Staff |October 17, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Happy Birthday Anil Kumble: Indian Spin Legend Turns 49

Indian spin bowling legend Anil Kumble is celebrating his 49th birthday today, on October 17th. Despite not being a leg-spinner in the classical mould who turned the ball square, Kumble still picked up a massic 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets.

His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian, and even though he had a mildly unsuccessful stint as India coach with reports of him and Virat Kohli not getting along too well, it will be for his time as an Indian international cricketer that he will be remembered.

Kumble set a number of records in his career, but undoubtedly, the bowling highlight of his time as a cricketer came against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla, where he became only the second cricketer in history after another spinner - Jim Laker - to take all ten wickets in an innings in February 1999. His figures of 10/74 will go down in the annals of cricket history.

He is next expected to coach Kings XI Punjab in the next edition of the IPL, and Kumble most recently said that he wants to "back off" and "help the players relax" whenever he gets into the hot seat once the mega event begins in 2020.

anil kumblehappy birthday anil kumblehappy birthday kumbleIndian Premier LeagueiplKing's XIKings XI punjab

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more