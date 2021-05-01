- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Five Times Virat, Anushka Won the Internet With Their Cute PDA Moments During Cricket Matches
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are considered to be the power couple of India. Like many Indians, Anushka too is a cricket fan and often watches Virat’s matches live at the cricket stadiums.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 10:01 AM IST
There have been many instances of the couple conversing with each other through adorable gestures during the matches. Let us look back at all the times when the couple won hearts by their display of affection in cricket stadiums.
There have been many instances of the couple conversing with each other through adorable gestures during the matches. Let us look back at all the times when the couple won hearts by their display of affection in cricket stadiums.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja Blitzkrieg Sees CSK Beat KKR & Send MI into Play-offs
· The most recent incident is when Anushka was in the stands and Virat gestured to ask her if she had eaten anything. The video is from Sunday, October 25 match from IPL 2020 where RCB was playing against CSK. Virat can be seen wearing his green jersey while Anushka is dressed in a red dress. She responds by giving him a thumbs up, indicating that she eaten.
How did miss this ..
Virat asking anushka if she has eaten or not ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BpYHTjD4ZE
— Detective (@cheeku4042) October 29, 2020
· Before this gesture, when Virat Kohli scored a 90 against CSK on October 10, Anushka was in the stands and had given a flying kiss to her husband for his performance. The video was again loved by Virat-Anushka fans.
Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better. pic.twitter.com/5NUR3E5Fg8
— Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) October 10, 2020
Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can't. They just made my shitty day better. pic.twitter.com/5NUR3E5Fg8

— Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) October 10, 2020
— Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) October 10, 2020
· In August 2018, Virat and Anushka gave flying kisses to each other during the test match against England in Nottingham. Kohli scored a hundred and sent a kiss Anushka’s way which she returned with affection during the match.
When wifey is around you can see the pleasure ❤️❤️❤️ #viratkohli #anushkasharma @hotstar @starsportsindia
· In another one of his test matches against Australia, Virat gave a flying kiss to Anushka after scoring a century. This was during December 2014 when the two were said to be in a relationship. The incident had happened at Melbourne Cricket Ground after Virat had scored his third century of the series.
@virat.kohli scored yet another century and his onces again dedicated it to his better half @anushkasharma and the tradition of flying kiss continues ❤ #virushka i hve nevet been this happy Thanku for making us happy . . . . #virushkalove #virushkawedding #virushkacouple #virushkaforever #viratkohli #anushkavirat #anushkasharma #virat #kohli #loveanushka #fireinhersoul #incrediblewoman #relationshipgoals #couplegoals #marriage #kiss #flyingkiss #runmachine #cheeku #nushkie #vk #18 #follow #virushkafangirl
· The first time Virat sent a flying kiss Anushka’s way while she was cheering him on November 10, 2014 during an ODI match. After scoring half a century during the match which was held in Hyderabad, Virat took off his helmet and gave Anushka a flying kiss.
A flying kiss for the Mrs on their anniversary @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #Virushka #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/1OeLRmO0qS
— Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) December 11, 2019
