Happy Birthday Arshdeep Singh: Young Pacer's Top 3 IPL Performances

Arshdeep Singh had a dream start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey in 2019. Making his debut against the Rajasthan Royals, the youngster dismissed the likes of Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane with his accurate pace bowling. Though he leaked a few runs in the match, Arshdeep picked game-changing wickets. Since then, he became a regular feature in the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) lineup but his claim to fame moments came in the 2021 edition of IPL.

The youngster starred for his team in several key matches and picked wickets when his team needed the most. Arshdeep was so impressive in the season that he became only the second player to be retained by the Punjab franchise for IPL 2022. As Arshdeep celebrates his birthday today, we take a look at his IPL journey and list some of his most memorable performances.

5 for 32 against Rajasthan Royal, 2021

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) were off to a blazing start against the Punjab Kings and brought up 50 runs in the first five overs. PBKS were in desperate need of a wicket and Arshdeep did not disappoint. He first dismissed opener Elvin Lewis and returned to pick crucial wickets every time his team needed them.

Arshdeep picked his maiden 5 wicket haul and restricted RR to a total of 185. In response, PBKS batted well to get good control on the run chases, however, allowed the game to slip away at the last moment. RR registered a 2-run victory.

3 for 32 against KKR, 2021

Arshdeep gave KKR the first jolt in the third over of their innings dismissing Shubhmann Gill cheaply. He later returned to break a building partnership between Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik and dismissed the duo in quick succession. KKR were restricted to of total of 166 runs despite a very good start. In reply, PBKS sealed the match with 3 balls remaining.

3 for 23 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2020

Defending a humble total of 126, Arshdeep picked crucial wickets towards the latter half of the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s run chase. The young pacer dismissed a well-set Vijay Shankar and followed it up with wickets of Priyam Garg and Sandeep Singh to bring his team back into the game.

