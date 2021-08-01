Happy Birthday Arun Lal: Lesser-Known Facts About Former Indian Cricketer

Former cricketer Arun Lal may not have had a long and successful international career, but his stats at the domestic level are just phenomenal. Arun scored over ten thousand runs at the domestic level. After announcing retirement, he moved to cricket commentary and soon became one of the most popular voices in broadcasts.

Arun also had a coaching stint with the Bengal team and guided them to the finals of the Ranji Trophy 2020. As he celebrates his 66th birthday today (August 1, 2021), we bring to you some unknown facts about the domestic cricket giant.

Born in a Family of Cricketers

Arun’s father Dhir Jagdish Lal was also a cricketer who played at first-class level. His uncle Dhir Muni Lal and cousin Akash Lal played as opening batters at the domestic level.

Nickname

Friends and family of Arun calls by the nickname Piggy.

Education

While pursuing his dream to play cricket, Arun completed his education and attended Mayo College in Ajmer before going to Delhi’s St. Stephen s College.

Five First Class Double Hundreds

In his illustrious domestic career, Arun smashed 5 double centuries that included 3 in Ranji Trophy and 2 in the Duleep Trophy. He came close to scoring triple century twice but was dismissed at 287 both the times.

A half-Century on Test Debut

Arun had a promising start to his career and scored 63 against Sri Lanka in his debut match in Chennai (Madras back then) in 1982. In his text test, he scored another half-century and got 51 runs against Pakistan.

Richard Hadlee s world record wicket

Arun became the 374th target of New Zealand’s ace pacer Richard Hadlee as he broke the record of most Test wickets on November 12, 1988.

Appearance in Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

Arun featured in Doordarshan’s iconic music video Mile Sur Mera Tumhara along with several other celebrities. The video was released in 1988.

Cricket Academy

Arun’ Bournvita Cricket Academy is one of the top cricket coaching academies in Kolkata.

Defeated Cancer

In 2016, the former cricketer was diagnosed with a rare type of jaw cancer and went through long treatment before defeating the disease.

