Happy Birthday Baba Aparajith: A look at His Career So Far

India’s aspiring all-rounder Baba Aparajith is renowned as one of the stylish batsmen in the domestic circuit. The 27-year-old oozes class and confidence both with the willow and ball. Aparajith first came into the scene during the ICC 2012 Under-19 World Cup.

The all-rounder made the heads turn with his phenomenal run in the U-19 World Cup and his exploits helped India lift the cup once again. During the tournament, Aparajith featured in as many as six games scoring a stunning 171 runs at an average of 28.5. The Tamil Nadu star was also the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament. He also bagged 5 wickets at an average of 35.8.

As Aparajith successfully gained attention with his spectacular performance in the U-19 World Cup, he became a mainstay in India A along with Tamil Nadu’s domestic team. The all-rounder churned some good performances in the domestic circuit as he scored his first double century during the 2013 Duleep Trophy.

Though Aparajith is a notable name in the Tamil Nadu domestic circuit, he is yet to translate his full potential into performance at the highest level. The Tamil Nadu cricket team was hoping to find a suitable replacement for Murali Vijay and Subramanium Badrinath in the form of Aparajith but they were left disappointed.

In his cricket career thus far, which kick-started from 2011, Aparajith has featured in 78 First-class matches. In 78 games, the right-hander has 3952 runs and 46 wickets. The 27-year-old also has 3104 runs and 50 scalps in 82 List A fixtures along with 897 runs and 15 wickets in 50 T20 games.

As far as Aparajith’s IPL career is concerned, the all-rounder is yet to make his debut. The three-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked Aparajith during the 2013 edition. However, the Super Kings benched the Chennai-born for three years. This was followed by Aparajith getting picked by Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and warming the bench for another two years.

Though Aparajith is yet to make his IPL and National debut, the all-rounder looks promising and is expected to have a long career ahead.

