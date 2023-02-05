Happy Birthday Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5 Destructive Spells of the 'Swing King'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as an indispensable part of India’s bowling line-up in the last few years. Bhuvneshwar has the uncanny ability to move the bowl both ways. In fact, his primary art is to bowl full and let the ball float around like a butterfly. Premier batters like Babar Azam and Joe Root have struggled against his in-cutters which are slightly short of length.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the few bowlers in Indian cricket who have enjoyed tremendous success in all three formats of the game. However, persistent injury troubles have hampered his career.

The fast bowler has been suffering from back, hamstring and thigh injuries since the 2019 ICC World Cup. He regained full fitness last year and found his form in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The swing king has delivered numerous memorable performances in his stellar career. On the eve of his 33rd birthday, let us take a look at some of his finest spells in international cricket.

4/26 vs Pakistan in Dubai T20I (2022)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler against Pakistan in T20I cricket in this high-voltage match. The wily Bhuvneshwar broke Pakistan’s back by dismissing their skipper Babar Azam inside the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 4/26 in his qouta of four overs. Team India went on to win the match, courtesy of Bhuvneshwar’s magical spell.

5/82 v England in Nottingham Test (2014)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in this match. Although the match ended in a draw, many fans consider this spell as Bhuvneshwar’s finest. His scalps included the likes of Ben Stokes and Matt Prior. Bhuvneshwar’s performance in this Test, cemented his place in the side.

6/82 vs England at Lord’s (2014)

The fast bowler etched his name on the prestigious Lord’s honours board in July 2014 against England. In the first innings, Team India were bowled out for just 295. However, Bhuvneshwar brought his team back in the game by recording sensational bowling figures of 6/82 in the second innings. Bhuvneshwar ran through England’s entire batting order which included batters like Alastair Cook and Ian Bell. India scripted a famous Test victory at Lord’s, courtesy of Bhuvneshwar’s fine display of swing bowling.

5/33 vs West Indies in Gros Islet Test (2016)

The wing king once again showed his class in this memorable Test against the West Indies. In the second innings, West Indies looked set to put a big total on the scoreboard. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had other ideas as he dismissed Marlon Samuels, who was well set on 48. Samuels’ wickets opened the flood gates as the hosts were bowled out for 225. The indefatigable Bhuvneshwar then ran through West Indies’ tail. Bhuvneshwar’s figures of 5/33 in the second innings played a huge role in India’s impressive win.

5/24 vs South Africa in Johannesburg T20I (2018)

In this T20I match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered sensational bowling figures of 5/24 to guide Team India to victory. After India posted 203 runs on the board, the visitors appeared to be on their way to chase down the daunting target. Bhuvneshwar swung into action by dismissing Reeza Hendricks. He ultimately picked up five wickets and was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Get the latest Cricket News here