Happy Birthday Boyd Rankin, The Gentle Giant Who Played For Two Countries

Tall, fast, and always hustling, Boyd Rankin, who represented Ireland as well as England and who was one out of the 15 players to have played cricket from two countries was born on this day in 1984. He featured in two World Cups for Ireland as well as an Ashes Test for England. In his career, he played three Test matches, 75 ODIs and 50 T20Is. His career spanned 18 years.

He made his international debut for Ireland in 2003 at the age of 19 and went on to play in 153 matches for the country of his birth between 2003 and 2020. It was separated in two stints which were segregated by a three-year period where he headed across to play for England.

He was part of the Ireland team that made a mark in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups. He played a pivotal role in Ireland shocking Pakistan in the 2007 cricket World Cup in the West Indies. He picked up three wickets for just 32 runs as Pakistan were bundled out for just 132. Also, he was one of their solid performers in the next World Cup in 2011.

After impressing in the county circuit, he was called up to represent England for the 2013-14 Ashes tour of Australia, but it all turned pear-shaped for him. He also featured in seven ODIs and two T20Is.

His England sojourn was not too successful. He returned to Ireland and played their maiden Test match against Pakistan at Malahide in 2018. He will always hold the feat of claiming Ireland’s first Test wicket.

He picked up 229 international wickets at 23.39 apiece for Ireland and when he ended his career, he was the eighth highest wicket-taker for Ireland. His best seasons came in 2018 and 2019 where he grabbed 30 and 47 wickets respectively.

