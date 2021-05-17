Happy Birthday BS Chandrasekhar: Interesting Facts About the Legendary Indian Leg-spinner

Legendary leg spinner BS Chandrasekhar turned 76 today. Chandra was India’s biggest asset in overseas condition. He was from a rare breed of Indian bowlers, who has proved to be a match-winner in overseas condition.

On many occasions Chandrasekhar had left batters clueless; as they did not know what to expect from the ace Indian bowler. Chandra was known for his near-perfect googlies and they were no in Indian camp at that time, who could have bowler more unplayable bowl than him. Heled from the front, picking 6/38 at the Oval in 1971, as India registered their maiden series win in England. He was also crucial in India’s first Test win in Australia in 1978 at the Melbourne; picking 12 wickets for 104 runs.

On the occasion of his 76th birthday; here are some interesting stats about ace Indian spinner:

An attack of poliomyelitis, commonly known as polio, left Chandrasekhar’s right arm withered, when he was just five years old. However, he turned it into his advantage in his bowling.

Chandrasekhar used to idolizes and emulate Richie Benaud, the Australian leg-spinner of the 1950s.

Chandrasekhar along with Bishen Singh Bedi, EAS Prasanna formed the formidable Indian spin quartet, which dominated world cricket in the 60s and 70s.

He represented India in 58 Tests matches and picked 242 wickets at an impressive average of 29.74 and a strike rate of 65.9.

Chandra was instrumental in India’s victories. India had won out 58 Test he had played. And in those games, he picked 98 wickets at an average of 19.27 and a strike rate of 45.4. Chandra’s eight fifers and two ten wickets haul came in those 14 Test victories. Chandra’s also picked 42 wickets in India’s five overseas wins during his time.

His 6/38 against England in 1971 at the oval was named Wisden’s “Best Bowling performance of the century” in 2012.

Chandra bagged Wisden’s Cricketer of the Year award in 1972. In the same year, he was honoured by the Arjuna Award and Padmashri.

