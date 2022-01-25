Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Top Knocks of the Team India Batter in Test Cricket

Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: One of the most vital cogs of the Indian Test team is the team’s No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, who turns 34 today. Cheteshwar Pujara’s resilience has brought some of the world’s best bowling attacks to their knees. Understandably, he is regarded as one of India’s greatest Test batters and a deserving successor at No. 3 to the original ‘Wall’ Rahul Dravid. He has 6713 runs in 95 Tests at an average of 43.87, with 18 hundreds and 32 fifties.

Furthermore, the Test specialist is the only active Test cricketer in the world to have batted for more than 500 balls in an innings. In an era where fast-scoring and attacking cricket have become the norm, Pujara has demonstrated how crucial it is to pile on runs and for batsmen to stay on the crease and play deliveries and trust their defence.

On the occasion of his birthday, here is a look at his top knocks in Test cricket:

123 vs Australia in Adelaide

Cheteshwar Pujara’s 123 in the 2018-19 series opener in Adelaide set the tone for the next games. After batting first, India got off to a horrible start. KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane all died cheaply, leaving the visitors with a 41-for-4 score. The gritty No. 3 kept things together to prevent a low-innings total. In the end, India won their first Test in Australia in ten years, winning by 31 runs in Adelaide.

153 vs South Africa in Johannesburg

In his second tour of South Africa, he hit 153 off 270 balls in the team’s second innings of the Johannesburg Test in 2013. Cheteshwar Pujara’s magnificent performance included 21 fours as he faced a menacing bowling attack that included Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Jacques Kallis, and Imran Tahir.

206* vs England in Ahmedabad

Cheteshwar Pujara’s career-best unbeaten 206 came against England in the opening of a four-match Test series, and he produced a long innings to make a statement he remembered for a long time. After winning the toss and batting first, India declared after amassing 521/8 due to Cheteshwar Pujara’s magnificent uninterrupted double hundred. Pujara made things difficult for the seasoned duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broa who toiled relentlessly for his wicket.

204 vs Australia in Hyderabad

In the March 2013 Hyderabad Test, India defeated Australia by an innings and 135 runs. Despite skipper Michael Clarke’s 91, Australia’s first innings total was 237 for 9. India then batted out Australia, accumulating 503 runs, with Cheteshwar Pujara, the match’s standout player producing a fluent 204 off 341 balls.

145* vs Sri Lanka in Colombo

Despite wickets falling around him on a pitch that favoured pace bowlers, Cheteshwar Pujara kept the innings together. Cheteshwar Pujara (145 not out) batted for 456 minutes and faced 289 balls, carrying his bat to help India score 312 after they were reeling at 180 for 7 at one stage.

