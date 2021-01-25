Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Virat Kohli, BCCI Lead Birthday Wishes as the Star Turns 33

- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, 2021Match Ended259/9(50.0) RR 5.18
IRE
AFG260/3(45.2) RR 5.74
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, 2021Match Ended148/10(43.4) RR 3.39
WI
BAN149/3(33.2) RR 4.47
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Virat Kohli, BCCI Lead Birthday Wishes as the Star Turns 33
The right-handed batsman, who made Test debut against Australia in 2010 at Bengaluru, celebrates his birthday today and wishes started pouring in for the masterful batsman on social media.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 25, 2021, 12:16 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara, touted as the new wall of Indian cricket turned 33 on Monday. Pujara is widely regarded as one of the finest Test batsmen and has emerged as one of the most reliable players to bank on. He has also made a name for himself for being reliable and holding the fort and wearing the opposition’s bowling attack down like the good old ways.
The right-handed batsman, who made Test debut against Australia in 2010 at Bengaluru, celebrates his birthday today and wishes started pouring in for the masterful batsman on social media. Team India skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to wish Pujara.
‘Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease. Have a great year ahead," tweeted Kohli.
See it here:
Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease 😃. Have a great year ahead.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a post on Twitter wishing the Test star. The BCCI tweet said, ‘He takes body blows,’ grinding it out in the middle, braving and standing tall all the while. The tweet also had a reference to Pujara’s Test credentials along with a link to a video clip of one of Pujara’s finest knock – 143 runs against Sri Lanka in Nagpur.
He takes body blows
Grinds it out in the middle
Braves it all & stands tall
81 Tests 🏏
6111 runs 👌
13572 balls faced 👏
18 hundreds 👍
Here's wishing #TeamIndia's Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday 🎂
Let's relive one of his fine tons against Sri Lanka 🎥👇
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2021
Several cricketers and fans took to Twitter as well to wish Pujara, who played a crucial role in India’s historic win in the recently concluded Australian series.
Former India international RP Singh too wished Pujara on his special day. Singh tweeted and referred to Pujara’s innings as the ‘common factor’ in the back-to-back to series win in Australia.
The only 'common factor' in back to back series wins in Australia! #HappyBirthdayPujara You have proved to the new generation that not only quality of runs but spending quality time at crease is as important. Have a great year ahead 🎉 #CheteshwarPujara @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/dvQU08hdFc
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 25, 2021
Former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer in his unique way tweeted ‘They don't make them like you anymore.’
Happy birthday @cheteshwar1! They don't make them like you anymore. #HappyBirthdayPujara pic.twitter.com/DfUMVwWRNR
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 25, 2021
Many fans too took the Twitter route to wish Pujara on his birthday.
Wishing Pujara on his special day, one user called him the ‘the new wall of India’.
Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara - The New Wall Of India. @cheteshwar1#HappyBirthdayPujara pic.twitter.com/UTQCb9rLoa
— Sureshdhupar99 🇮🇳 (@sureshdhupar99) January 25, 2021
Calling Pujara as ‘The Saviour’ wished another user.
Happy Birthday to one of the greats of the game. Legend ❤️ The Saviour 🙏 Cheteshwar Pujara 💙 #HappyBirthdayPujara @cheteshwar1 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/rnPkxp3iJN
— Narendar (@imtnarendar) January 24, 2021
While another termed him as ‘The Rock of Indian Cricket’.
Happy Birthday to "The Rock of Indian Cricket" Cheteshwar Pujara.
Always said this having Pujara is a Blessing for Us.
You are the Synonym for Resilience , Grit , Determination , Concentration and Great example who show us these things exist in this Game of Cricket.
— Being Unapologetic. (@itweetcrickett) January 25, 2021
No wonder Pujara’s latest exploits in Australia earned him the epitaph ‘New Wall of India’ and even led to comparisons to the legendary Rahul Dravid who in his heyday had earned the term ‘Wall’ synonymous to his name. Over the time Pujara has justified his tag as he kept the traditional mode of batting alive even in Test cricket when strike rates and quick scores rule the roost.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking