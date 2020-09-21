Happy Birthday, Chris Gayle: Top 10 T20 Records of the West Indian player

As Chris Gayle celebrates his 41st birthday, here's a look at some of the unbelievable records he has set in the T20 format.

Chris Gayle, one of the towering stars of West Indian cricket team, has numerous records to his name in all formats of the game. Be it international cricket or domestic T20 series, Gayle has, on many occasions, single-handedly led his team to victory. He owns almost every record there is in the T20 format, including most runs, most hundreds and fastest hundred.

As he celebrates his 41st birthday, let us take a look at some of the unbelievable records he has set in the T20 format.

Leading run scorer in all forms of T20s

Chris Gayle has scored 13296 runs in 396 innings with an average of 38.20 and an impressive strike rate of 146.94.

First batsman to score 10,000 T20 runs in career

On April 18 in IPL 2017, he scored 77 runs off just 38 balls against Gujarat Lions to become the first batsman to score 10,000 Twenty20.

Most centuries

Gayle has hit a whopping 22 T20 centuries. He is the only person to have done it on more than 8 occasions.

Highest individual score

Gayle slammed a sensational knock of unbeaten 175 off 66 balls in IPL 2013 against Pune Warriors.

Fastest century

In the same match against Pune Warriors, Gayle hit the fastest century in the IPL. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, he took just 30 balls to achieve the feat.

Highest % runs in boundaries

74.8 per cent of Gayle's T20 runs have come in boundaries – highest for any player. It includes 769 fours and 743 sixes.

Most number of sixes in an innings

Gayle hit 18 sixes in one inning to achieve a record in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2017-18.

Fastest half century

Gayle shares the record for fastest T20 half-century that came in just 12 balls, along with Yuvraj Singh and Hazratullah Zazai.

Highest opening stand in ICC World T20

Gayle, along with Devon Smith, set the record for scoring the highest runs in an opening partnership. Together, they put up 145 runs on the board.

Highest score in a losing cause

Imagine scoring 151 runs in a T20 match and your team still ends up losing. Yes this happened when playing for Somerset in 2015, Gayle scored those runs but the team ended up losing to Kent.