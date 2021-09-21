Happy Birthday, Chris Gayle: Top T20 Knocks by the 'Universe Boss'

West Indies’ Chris Gayle holds the reputation of being the most destructive batter, especially in the shortest format of the game. The Caribbean star has featured in a whopping 446 T20 games so far, scoring 14261 runs at an average of 37 and strike rate of 145.9. As Gayle celebrates his 42nd birthday, let’s flip the pages and take a look at some of his best T20 knocks.

175* (63) Vs Pune Warriors, 2013

Gayle stunned the entire cricket fraternity while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match against Pune Warriors during the 2013 edition. The Universe Boss made a mockery of the opposition bowlers as he hammered a record 175 runs off just 66 deliveries.

Gayle’s innings was laced with 13 boundaries and 17 maximums. He played for the entire 20 overs to help the Bangalore outfit post a mammoth score of 263 runs on the scoreboard.

151* (62) Vs Kent, 2015

Gayle produced the most memorable knock of his T20 Blast journey in 2015 while playing for Somerset. Playing against Kent, Somerset were in trouble as they were reeling at 24/2 while chasing 228 runs.

To bail his team out of the crisis, Gayle entertained the fans with a six-hitting feast. While facing just 62 deliveries, the West Indies batter hammered 151 runs including ten fours and 15 sixes. Despite the exploits by Gayle, Somerset could manage only 224 runs and they lost the game by just four runs.

146 (69) Vs Dhaka Dynamites, 2017

The 42-year-old helped his BPL team Rangapur Riders win the T20 title in the 2017 edition. Riders were up against Dhaka Dynamites in the final of the competition. Batting first in the match, Gayle produced a batting masterclass as he added 146 runs from 59 balls.

The batter also put up an unbeaten 201-run stand with Brendon McCullum. In reply to the exploits by Gayle, Dynamites ended up with 149 runs in their 20 overs to lose the summit clash.

117 (57) Vs South Africa, 2007

Gayle had a memorable start to his campaign in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. West Indies were up against South Africa in their first match. Batting first, Gayle smashed ten sixes and seven boundaries to reach a mammoth individual score of 117 in 57 balls.

However, after Gayle’s dismissal there was a collapse of the Indies’ batting line-up as they ended up with just 205 runs. South Africa convincingly chased the total to start their T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here