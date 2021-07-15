Happy Birthday, David Hussey: Best Batting Performances of Former Australian Cricketer

David Hussey started his run in the International circuit as a promising all-rounder. During the initial phase of his cricket career, the batsman showed signs of brilliance as he churned out many impressive performances. However, the 44-year-old failed to continue his exploits as his purple patch turned out to be a short lived one. Though Hussey experienced a short international career, there were some performances that left the cricket fraternity mesmerized.

111 vs Scotland, Grange Cricket Club, 2009

The only One Day International between Australia and Scotland in 2009 saw Hussey registering his highest score in the International circuit. Batting first, Hussey went all guns blazing against the opposition’s feeble bowling line-up. The 44-year-old smashed his only century on the highest level as he played a remarkable knock of 111 runs. The exploits by the right-hander helped Australia in posting a total of 345 and winning the match by a massive 189 runs.

79 vs New Zealand, Adelaide Oval, 2009

During the last One Day International of the four-match series against New Zealand, Hussey impressed the cricket fraternity with his temperament and class. Playing at the Adelaide Oval, New Zealand posted a score of 244 in his 50 overs. Following a score of 245, Hussey emerged as the highest run-getter for the hosts. The batting all-rounder smashed 79 runs off 96 deliveries including six boundaries.

74 vs Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 2012

Australia and Sri Lanka were involved in an important League match of the Commonwealth Bank series in 2012 when David Hussey produced a fine innings with the willow. The important match saw Lanka posting a total of 238 runs in their 50 overs. Chasing 239, Hussey showed great character as he added 74 runs to the scoreboard off 74 balls. However, no other Australian batter showed responsibility and thus, they lost the match by nine runs.

88 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2009

David Hussey registered his highest score in the shortest format of the game while playing in the first T20I against South Africa in 2009. Batting first, Australia witnessed a collapse of their batting line-up. The visitors were in serious trouble but Hussey showed signs of brilliance. The middle-order batsman played a remarkable knock of not out 88 to help Australia post a decent total of 166 runs. However, the efforts by Hussey weren’t enough as South Africa easily chased the target to win the match by four wickets.

