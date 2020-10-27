Happy Birthday David Warner: Australian Opener Turns 34; Check Out his Top 5 IPL Knocks

The Australian has amassed a total of 5076 runs in 137 matches in his IPL career so far. He has scored four centuries and 46 half centuries across the 11 editions he has participated in

David Warner has been one of the hottest names in the cricket world with numerous accolades across various formats of the game. In the Indian Premier League, he has been a revelation having won the Orange Cap winner on three occasions – 2014, 2017 and 2019. The Australian has amassed a total of 5076 runs in 137 matches in his IPL career so far.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

He has scored four centuries and 46 half centuries across the 11 editions he has participated in. He has smashed 191 sixes and 489 fours and has a batting average of 42.65 in the IPL. As Warner celebrates his 34thbirthday today, let us recall some of his finest knocks in the IPL.

1. 107 not out vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2010)

This was Warner's first ever century in the IPL, which came in the second season he was playing. Playing for Delhi, Warner opened the innings with Virender Sehwag. He smashed a superb 107 off 69 balls and stayed on the crease till the end to take his team to 177. KKR were restricted to 137 and Delhi posted a thumping victory, thanks to Warner.

2. 100 not out vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019)

This was one of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s biggest victories in the IPL 2019. Warner scored an unbeaten hundred off 55 deliveries in an innings which also saw his partner Jonny Bairstow score 114. Together they registered 185-run opening stand, taking his team’s total to 231. RCB were all out for 113. This was Warner’s fourth century in the IPL. He ended with most runs in the season and won the Orange Cap for the third time.

3. 93 not out vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

This was a qualifier match and the captain did not let his team down. Chasing a target of 162 set by Gujarat Lions, Warner was the lone warrior for his side as wickets kept falling on the other end. Seven of the eight players, apart from Warner, scored less than 11 runs. Warner won the match single-handedly smashing an unbeaten 93 runs in just 58 balls.

4. 126 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2017)

This is Warner’s highest score across all editions of IPL he has played. He played a brilliant knock of 126 runs off just 58 deliveries to propel his team to a massive total of 209. SRH posted a convincing victory by 48 runs over KKR.

5. 69 vs Royal Challegers Bangalore (IPL 2016 Final)

SRH would not have any IPL title to their name, if not for the brilliant role the skipper played throughout the 2016 season and in the summit clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Captain Warner, who opened the innings, was the highest scorer for his side with 69 runs in just 38 deliveries. He smashed three sixes and eight boundaries to take his team to 208 in 20 overs. RCB’s Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli gave a brilliant chase but in the end, Warner’s captaincy stood out as he restricted the opponents to 200 runs. Warner was the second highest run scorer this season.