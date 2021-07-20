Happy Birthday, Debashish Mohanty: Lesser-known Facts About Former Indian Cricketer

The lanky medium-pace bowler hailing from Bhubaneswar, Debashish Mohanty can be easily considered as the most underrated Indian seamers of all times. Mohanty took the cricket fraternity by storm in the late 90s with his open-chested unusual bowling action and the ability to generate medium pace. Though the Odisha-born was a promising player, he has fizzled away from the memory of many cricket fanatics. As Mohanty turns 45 years old, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the former Indian cricketer.

First International Wicket

Mohanty had a blistering start to his Test career as he dismissed Sanath Jayasuriya to pick thefirst wicket in his international career. Playing the second Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in 1997, Mohanty returned with the figure of 20.4-5-78-4. The 45-year-old named Jayasuriya, Roshan Mahanama, and Aravinda de Silva as his first three wickets.

Rise to the glory

Mohanty made his maiden appearance on the international stage with a Test match against Sri Lanka in August 1997. However, it was the Sahara Cup against Pakistan in Toronto that helped Mohanty in gaining the limelight. While the series is best remembered for the exploits of Sourav Ganguly as an all-rounder, Mohanty also fetched appreciation for his three-wicket haul in the second One Day International.

Maiden ODI wicket

Mohanty’s first ODI wicket also came against Pakistan. The medium-pace bowler made the left-handed Saeed Anwar his first victim in One Day cricket. The Indian cricketer picked Saeed’s wicket during the first One Day International of the Sahara Cup in 1997.

An unexpected entry into the 1999 World Cup

The Odisha-born didn’t enjoy a great outing with the ball in 1998. Thus, the chances of the seamer making it to the Indian squad for the 1999 World Cup were extremely slim. Mohanty wasn’t also named in the initial list of probables for the World Cup. However, the veteran made a last-minute entry into the Indian squad. England’s seam and swing favoring conditions prompted the selectors to pick the pacer. Mohanty repaid the faith of the selectors and the skipper as he was the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the ICC event with ten scalps.

An appearance into the 1999 World Cup Logo

It is no secret that ICC’s logos for the World Cups have been massively inspired by the batsmen. It was a rare occurrence in 1999 as the International Cricket Council decided to dedicate their logo for the 1999 World Cup to a bowler. Intrigued by Mohanty’s fluid bowling action, ICC made it a graphical logo.

