Happy Birthday, Deepak Chahar: Top Bowling Performances of Indian Seamer

India’s seamer Deepak Chahar, who celebrates his birthday on August 7, has been a good find for the Indian cricket team in the recent past. Making his debut for India on July 8, 2018 against England, Chahar has bowled some really good spells especially in the shortest format of the game. In 14 matches, the seamer has 20 T20I wickets under his belt at an economy rate of 7.59. As Chahar turns 29, let’s take a look at some of his best spells across all the formats.

6-7 vs Bangladesh, Nagpur, 2019

Deepak Chahar scripted history in November 2019 as he bowled the best T20I spell of all time against Bangladesh. Playing against Bangladesh in the last T20 International of the three-match series, Chahar picked six wickets while giving just seven runs. The six wickets also included a hat-trick. The seamer took a wicket on the last ball of the 18th over and followed it up by two more wickets off two consecutive deliveries in his next over.

On that day, Chahar became the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. He also surpassed Sri Lankan veteran Ajantha Mendis to set the record of the best T20I spell.

3-15 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018

Deepak Chahar held his nerves in a nail-biting affair against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2018 edition as he steered CSK to a victory by four runs. Chasing 183 posted by CSK in the first innings, SRH could score only 178 runs in their 20 overs.

Chahar ran through the team’s top-order to pick as many as three wickets including the likes of Ricky Bhui, Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda. The Uttar Pradesh-born finished with the figures of 4-1-15-3.

3-4 vs West Indies, Guyana, 2019

Chahar’s another fine performance in the shortest format of the game came during the last T20 International of the three-match away series against West Indies. Batting first, Indians were successful in stopping Indies at a total of 146 runs in 20 overs. The main credit for the same goes to Chahar who picked a three-wicket haul while conceding just four runs.

The 29-year-old picked the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, and Sunil Narine. After the game, Chahar took home the Man of the Match Award as India won by seven wickets.

4-13 vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai, 2021

Chahar was in fine form during the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. He recorded his best IPL figure in a match against Punjab Kings. In the first innings, Chahar caused a carnage on the field by picking four wickets of Chris Gayle, Mayank Agrawal, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran.

The seamer gave away just 13 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 3.2. He was also given the Man of the Match Award for his extraordinary performance as CSK won the game easily by six wickets.

