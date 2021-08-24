Happy Birthday Deepti Sharma: Top 5 Performances of Indian Women Cricketer

Ace all-rounder Deepti Sharma is counted as one of the most dependable names in the Indian women cricket team setup. Other than being lethal with the ball in her hand, the Agra-based cricketer is also capable of keeping the scoreboard moving with the bat. She made her international debut for India in 2014 during an ODI match against South Africa. In her first game for her country, Deepti did not do many wonders with the bat. However, she chipped in with two wickets while giving away 35 runs.

So far she has played 61 ODIs and 54 T20Is for India and scored 1541 and 470 runs respectively. She played the only Test match of her career earlier this year against England. And as Deepti celebrates her 24th birthday; here we take a look at her top five performances across the format:

6/20 against Sri Lanka (2016)

Deepti Sharma produced one of the best spells of her career in 2016 against Sri Lanka during an ODI match in Ranchi to bundled out the visitors at the below-par total of 116 runs in 38.2 overs. Deepti bagged six wickets in that match while conceding 20 runs in 9.2 overs. India went on to win the match by seven wickets and 123 balls to spare.

188 runs against Ireland (2017)

Deepti’s best batting performance came in 2017 against Ireland Women when she scored 188 runs off 166 balls with the help of 27 fours and two sixes. In the same match, she also stitched a 320-run stand with Punam Raut, which is also a world record for both men’s and women’s game.

Riding on Deepti and Raut’s century, India registered a thumping 249 runs win in the match.

25 runs and 3/59 against Australia (2017)

Deepti’s best performance in the 2017 Women’s World came against Australia in the semifinal of the event. In that match, Deepti stitched a 137 runs stand with Harmanpreet Kaur after three early dismissals. She scored 25 runs off 35 balls with the help of one boundary.

She also picked three wickets while giving away 59 runs in the same match as India defeated England by 36 runs.

4/23 against Sri Lanka (2016)

Another brilliant bowling spell by Deepti in the same ODI series against Sri Lanka saw hosts beating the visiting side by six wickets. The 24-year-old versatile cricketer bagged four wickets and gave away 23 runs in nine overs as India restricted Sri Lanka to 178 for 9.

3/47 against England (2017)

Deepti made a name for herself in 2017 after she picked three wickets while giving away 47 runs during the Group stage match between India and England in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup.

Riding on Deepti’s spell and brilliant 90 runs knock by Smriti Mandhana, India defeated England by 35 runs.

