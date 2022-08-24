Happy Birthday Deepti Sharma: Top Performances of Indian Woman Cricketer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEEPTI SHARMA: From playing blistering match-winning knocks to picking up wickets in quick successions, there is simply nothing that India all-rounder Deepti Sharma cannot do. Deepti, who made her ODI debut at the age of 17, is the only Indian woman cricketer to score 500-plus runs and have more than 50 wickets to her name in T20Is. As Deepti celebrates her 25h birthday today, it is time to recall her top-five performances in international cricket.

188 vs Ireland, 2017

Deepti had played one of the finest innings in the history of ODI cricket after she pulled off a terrific knock of 188 off just 160 balls against Ireland back in 2017. This is her highest score in the 50-overs format and it also remains to be the third-highest score in women’s ODIs. 6/20 vs Sri Lanka, 2016

Deepti scripted her best bowling figures in ODIs against Sri Lanka in 2016. In the third ODI, she offered a stunning bowling display to scalp six wickets conceding just 20 runs after bowling 9.2 overs. Sri Lanka could only manage to post 112 runs in the game. The India side had eventually won the match by a convincing margin of seven wickets. 4/10 vs West Indies, 2019

Deepti pulled of a stunning match-winning bowling performance against West Indies in 2019 to win the second T20I by 10 wickets. She registered her career-best bowling figure in T20Is after picking up four wickets. Deepti completed her four overs and conceded only 10 runs as West Indies could somehow register 102 runs. India secured a 10-wicket victory in the game. 49 not out vs Australia, 2020

In the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup, Deepti had played a vital knock of unbeaten 49 against Australia in a group-stage fixture. The knock proved to be pretty handy as India eventually posted a defendable total of 132/4. She later exhibited a superb bowling to restrict Australia to a total of 115. 25 runs and 3/59 against Australia, 2017

In the 2017 World Cup semi-final match against England, Deepti produced a brilliant all-round show to help her side reach the final. Deepti scored 25 runs off 35 balls as India reached a solid total of 281/4. In the bowling department, she did a tremendous job after picking up three vital wickets. India had ultimately won the match by 36 runs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here