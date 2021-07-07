Happy Birthday, Devdutt Padikkal: Reliving RCB Opener's Top 3 Knocks in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has shown signs of brilliance early in his career. The 21-year-old made his debut for the Bangalore outfit in 2020 and since then there has been no looking back for the youngster. The left-hander oozes class and confidence with the willow and has a promising career ahead. Though Padikkal is a novice in IPL, he has produced some brilliant knocks for the Virat Kohli-led side.

As the youngster turns 21, let’s flip the pages and take a look at three of his best IPL knocks thus far:

101 vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai, 2021

Padikkal registered his highest IPL score during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB were up against Rajasthan Royals in a league match of IPL 2021 in Mumbai. Batting first in the game, RR gave a target of 177 runs to the Bangalore outfit. The second innings saw Padikkal and Kohli causing carnage on the field. The two stitched an unbeaten partnership of 181 runs to help their win by ten wickets.

Padikkal emerged as the highlight of the game as he smashed his maiden IPL century. The 21-year-old ended up with a knock of 101 runs off 52 balls including eleven boundaries and six maximums.

56 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai, 2020

Padikkal had a blistering start to his IPL career. Playing his first match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Padikkal registered his name in the elite list of the players scoring a half-century on IPL debut. Batting first, RCB looked in trouble as they lost Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli early in the game.

However, it was Padikkal who kept his calm and played a remarkable inning. The youngster smashed a stunning 56 runs off 42 deliveries to help RCB post a total of 163 runs on the scoreboard.

74 vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi, 2020

Padikkal’s best inning of IPL 2020 came against Mumbai Indians during a league game. Batting first, RCB witnessed a collapse of their batting unit. In the pressure situation, Padikkal kept his calm and showcased his temperament and character. The youngster played a whirlwind knock of 74 runs off 45 balls.

The incredible knock by Padikkal helped RCB in posting a decent score of 164 runs on the scoreboard. However, Padikkal’s efforts went in vain as Mumbai Indians easily chased the target within 19.1 overs to win the game by five wickets.

