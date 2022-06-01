Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Top 5 Knocks of the Wicketkeeper-Batter in IPL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DINESH KARTHIK: India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik made his International debut in 2004. And, it is worth noting that Karthik was part of the squad that won the inaugural ICC T20 world cup in 2007. Karthik also won the ‘Man of the Match’ award when the Indian team played its first-ever T20 international match. Therefore it isn’t surprising that Karthik has flourished in the shortest format of the game.

Karthik has been instrumental in the success of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year’s IPL. Dinesh Karthik has an astonishing strike rate of 200 after 12 innings while scoring 274 runs at 68.50 for RCB.

Recently, on the back of his excellent form in IPL, Karthik was even included in the 18-member squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. As Dinesh Karthik celebrates his 37th birthday on June 1, let us look at his most memorable knocks in the IPL.

44* (23) vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2022)

Dinesh Karthik started this year’s IPL campaign with four unbeaten knocks. He played a scintillating innings in the 13th game of the IPL against RR. Karthik scored a blistering knock of 44 off 23 balls and took his side across the line. 66* vs Delhi Capitals (IPL 2022)

Riding on Karthik’s brilliant knock of 66 off 34 balls, RCB defeated Delhi Capitals. Karthik got the Man of the Match award for his whirlwind innings. 56*(32) vs Mumbai Indians (IPL 2008)

Dinesh Karthik scored 56 off 32 balls against Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season of the IPL. His fireworks with the bat were studded with 4 fours and 3 sixes. 86 (48) vs Delhi Daredevils (IPL 2013)

Dinesh Karthik scored a fabulous 86 off 48 balls, which included 14 fours and 2 sixes, against his former team. Dinesh Karthik ended the season with mind-boggling 510 runs. 84 (57) vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2018)

In this season of the IPL, Dinesh Karthik was the skipper of KKR and played the role of a finisher with aplomb. Karthik played a captain’s knock of 84 off 57 balls and made sure that his team qualified for the 2nd playoff.

