Happy Birthday, Dwayne Bravo: Watch, Top Five Celebratory Moments of ‘The Champion’

Dwayne ‘The Champion’ Bravo celebrates his 38th birthday on October 7 and in a cricketing career that spans from 2004 onwards, the Trinidadian has had an illustrious career and since the inception of T20 cricket, the all-rounder has played a major role in West Indies’ success in the format. Other than his batting prowess and bowling attributes, the all-rounder’s fielding abilities arelaudable, however, what comes after, is what has fans across captivated.

Bravo’s celebrations are widely known, be it for West Indies or any T20 franchise the all-rounder is representing, ‘DJ’ Bravo’s moves are surely one to watch out for. Ever since the release of Bravo’s song ‘Champion’ after West Indies were crowned T20 World Cup champions in 2016, the Trinidadian has had fans and cricketers dancing to his tunes. On celebrating DJ Bravo’s birthday, here are some of the famous celebrations from Dwayne ‘Champion’ Bravo.

2016 T20 World Cup Celebration

Popularly a celebration which is known by all cricket fanatics. Right from introducing the song ‘Champion’ to dancing to it along with his West Indies teammates after winning the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, the ‘Champion’ celebration has been widely known by all and is still till date, continued by the man himself after securing a win or claiming a wicket.

The ‘Chicken Dance’

An entertainer on and off-field, on this particular occasion, Bravo happened to show off his new celebration, the ‘Chicken dance’ in the T10 game between Maratha Arabians and Bengal Tigers. The all-rounder celebrated before bowling and taking the catch in the game, and continued his moves after successfully taking the catch of Mohammed Nabi, who couldn’t stop smiling after being dismissed by the all-rounder.

Bowl. Wicket. Dance

A charismatic cricketer who never fails to entertain, on this occasion in a match in the Caribbean Premier League, Bravo clean bowled Shoaib Malik and eventually went on to celebrate with a dance move.

The Last Laugh

In shorter formats, things can go either right or wrong, but Bravo always has something special up his sleeve even if getting smashed for maximums in a match. On this particular occasion in the GT20 Canada, Bravo was smashed for 10 runs in two boundaries, however, on the third delivery, Bravo got the much-needed wicket and as usual, broke out with a unique celebration.

500th T20 Wicket

Reaching a rare milestone that only a few have managed, Dwayne Bravo created the list. In Match 13 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020, Bravo reached a huge milestone as Bravo became the first cricketer to reach 500 T20 wickets and 100 CPL wickets. Ahead of the curve, Bravo celebrated on taking his 500th T20 wicket in a classy style. Take a look.

A true artist in the sport, here’s wishing Dwayne ‘Champion’ Bravo a Happy Birthday.

