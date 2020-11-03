Happy Birthday Ellyse Perry: Top 10 Performances Of The Ace Sportswoman

Ellyse Perry has represented her country in both football and cricket. She made her debut in the national cricket team and the national soccer team at the young age of 16 years.

Ace Australian sportswoman Ellyse Alexandra Perry turns a year older on Tuesday, November 3. She has represented her country in both football and cricket. She made her debut in the national cricket team and the national soccer team at the young age of 16 years. She is also the youngest Australian to play international cricket and the first to have appeared in both ICC and FIFA World Cups.

However, from 2014 onwards, she became a single sport athlete. She chose cricket and is at present considered one of the greatest female players ever.

As she celebrates her birthday today, here is a look at top 10 performances by her:

T20 debut match in Melbourne (2008): Australia vs England: All of 16, the youngest ever cricketer to represent Australia, Perry was awarded the player of the match for her 29 not out with the bat and her 4 for 20 in four overs with the ball.

2nd WODI in Adelaide (2019): Australia vs New Zealand: Perry scored a century in the said match. She scored a total of 107 runs in the fixture and was not out till the end. She reached the total score by hitting eight fours and three sixes.

3rd Women’s Ashes ODI in Canterbury (2019): England vs Australia: Her performance at the third Ashes ODI at the St. Lawrence Ground was something that is remembered till date. Apart from her smashing performance in the first two matches, Perry created a record in the third match to reduce the opposition team to 21/6.

2nd WODI in Antigua (2019): Australia vs West Indies: Perry stole the limelight in the second match of the WODI Australia vs West Indies by registering her second ODI hundred. Her score played an integral role in Australia’s win.

Ashes Test in Sydney (2017): Australia vs England: In the 2017 Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, Perry was at her all-rounder best. She took three crucial wickets in the game. Further, she smashed the other side by scoring a double century.

England women tour of Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne (2008): Australia vs England: The Australian team’s top order batting line up had failed entirely. In the match, Perry helped her team in both batting and bowling capacities. She took four wickets and assisted her team in scoring 127 runs, leading Australia to win by 21 runs.

Australia Women tour of West Indies in Antigua & Barbuda (2019): West Indies vs Australia: Australian team had elected to bat first. The team, however, had lost their opener Rachael Haynes quite early in the game. Perry was topped in as the third person to bat and from there, she lasted till the end of the match scoring a century and defeating the West Indies team by 151 runs.

One-off Ashes Test in Taunton (2019): Australia vs England: Australia opted to bat first in the match and Perry came to bat after Alyssa Healy got out. In this match, she scored her second Test century.

2nd Ashes T20I in Hove (2019): Australia vs England: Perry was the showstopper in the outing as she helped her team seize a series-clinching seven-wicket win. She took a wicket in the first over of the match. On batting front, she, along with Meg Lanning, scored 87 runs to make Australia win the outing.