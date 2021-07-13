Happy Birthday, Faf Du Plessis: A Look at His Top-Five Innings

Faf Du Plessis is one of finest batters South Africa have produced. He has proved his worth across formats - adapting his game to meet the needs. He can block and he can sprint as per the match situation and format making him an invaluable asset. Additionally, he is, perhaps, if not the best, but one of the finest fielders of his era as well, capable of taking stunning catches.

He has also been ab able leader and is the only South Africa captain to record both home and away series wins over Australia. On his 37th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his to top performances

110* vs Australia in Adelaide, November 2012

Du Plessis made his Test debut when South Africa were trying to defend the Test mace in Australia. The first Test ended in a draw and the hosts had an advantage on the final day of the second Test. Du Plessis faced 376 balls and after being dropped at 94, he went on to score his first Test century.

134 vs India in Johannesburg, December 2013

Faf may have made a stunning entry in Test cricket but soon the form deserted him. In the lead up to the Johannesburg Test against India in December 2014, he had not crossed fifty in his last eight innings. When India had set South Africa a target of 458, and the latter was batting on 138 for 2 at the end of the fourth day, victory seemed a far-fetched possiblity.

Du Plessis stitched a 205-run partnership with his school friend AB de Villiers. The former had faced 309 balls in six hours and 35 minutes and when the time ran out, South Africa were just 16 runs away from what would have been a historic win.

118* vs Australia in Adelaide, November 2016

This century in Adelaide Test was memorable as he bailed his team out of a tricky spot - from 44 for 3 to over 250 runs. Du Plessis considers his 118* against Australia best among all centuries even though his South Africa ended up losing the match.

199 vs Sri Lanka in Centurion, December 2020:

The year 2019 was very difficult for Du Plessis as he led South Africa through a series of defeats against Sri Lanka, both at home and away. It was followed by the massive blow they received in India. He stepped down from the captaincy but continued to be a part of the team.

With his dwindling form, questions were being asked about his place in the Test team. And the cricket star answered in style against Sri Lanka. He agonizingly fell short of a double-century by one run when he was caught while reaching the milestone with a glory shot on 199. Nevertheless, it was one of his finest efforts.

96 (55) vs Kings XI Punjab in 2019

The South African great enjoys a massive following in India too. He has played several impressive knocks for his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Along with his reliable batting, his ground fielding and catching have also made him a fan-favorite. Of his various stunning innings in IPL, the 96 off 55 balls against Kings XI Punjab in 2019 is a major highlight. He belted 10 fours and four sixes during his innings.

