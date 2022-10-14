Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Interesting Facts and Records of Former India Cricketer

Gautam Gambhir, one of the finest openers to play for India, retired from all forms of professional cricket in December 2018. The cricketer-turned-politician played a crucial role in Team India’s two World Cup victories – 2007 and 2011. In the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gambhir was seen handling the mentor’s role for the Lucknow Super Giants franchise.

In ODIs, Gambir scored 5238 runs after playing 147 matches. He has 11 centuries and 34 half-centuries to his name in the 50-overs format. He bagged 4154 runs in Test cricket at an average of 41.95. Gambhir has nine centuries and 22 half-centuries under his belt in the longest format of the game. In T20Is, he represented India 37 times.

He received the Padma Shri award in 2019. As Gambhir celebrates his 41st birthday today, it is time to explore some of his lesser-known facts and records.

The southpaw made his first-class debut in the 1999-2000 season. Gambhir, while playing for the Board President’s XI, scored a double century against Zimbabwe in 2002. He made his international debut in 2003 during the first ODI match against Bangladesh. Gambhir scored his maiden Test ton against Bangladesh in 2004. He had captained Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders, under Gambhir’s captaincy, had won its maiden IPL trophy in 2012. Gambhir had also led Kolkata to another IPL triumph in 2014. He handled the leadership duties of the Indian cricket team for a few matches in 2010. Gambhir was named ICC Best Test cricketer of the year and became the top ranked-batter in the ICC test rankings in 2009. Gambir, in the same year, was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Records

Gambhir is also the only third cricketer to score more than 300 runs in four consecutive Test series In 2009, he became just the fourth player ever to notch five hundreds in as many tests Gambhir equalled the record of 11 consecutive fifty-plus innings, which was previously held by Sir Vivian Richards.

