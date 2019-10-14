Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: World Cup Hero Turns 38

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir turned 38 on Monday and Twitter celebrated his birthday in style.

Cricketnext Staff |October 14, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: World Cup Hero Turns 38

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir turned 38 on Monday and Twitter celebrated his birthday in style.

Gambhir played an important part in India's twin World Cup victories - 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup.

He also represented India in 58 Tests, scoring 4154 runs at an average of 42. But he was known for his white-ball prowess, playing 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring 5238 and 932 runs respectively in each format.

He announced his retirement in 2018 and was elected as a Lok Sabha MP for the BJP from Delhi. Former cricketers took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday.

