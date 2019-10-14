Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: World Cup Hero Turns 38

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir turned 38 on Monday and Twitter celebrated his birthday in style.
Gambhir played an important part in India's twin World Cup victories - 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup.
He also represented India in 58 Tests, scoring 4154 runs at an average of 42. But he was known for his white-ball prowess, playing 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring 5238 and 932 runs respectively in each format.
He announced his retirement in 2018 and was elected as a Lok Sabha MP for the BJP from Delhi. Former cricketers took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday.
Wish you a great birthday @GautamGambhir paaji! May god bless you with lots of success and good health.🙂 pic.twitter.com/yG3JvsvNUj— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 14, 2019
Wish you a great birthday @GautamGambhir paaji! May god bless you with lots of success and good health.🙂 pic.twitter.com/yG3JvsvNUj
Gautam Gambhir is the only Indian to score century in five consecutive Test matches...Happy Birthday Champ!— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 14, 2019
Gautam Gambhir is the only Indian to score century in five consecutive Test matches...Happy Birthday Champ!
Birthday boy got cake smash! 😄🎉#HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/3gQoWcaUv4— Team Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir97) October 14, 2019
Birthday boy got cake smash! 😄🎉#HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/3gQoWcaUv4
One of only four players to have scored centuries in five consecutive Tests 👏 Happy birthday Gautam Gambhir 🎂 pic.twitter.com/JfPkXuAmzT— ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2019
One of only four players to have scored centuries in five consecutive Tests 👏 Happy birthday Gautam Gambhir 🎂 pic.twitter.com/JfPkXuAmzT
Former cricketer and @BJP4India MP @GautamGambhir once said in #AapKiAdalat why he'll always regret not completing his century in the 2011 ICC World Cup final. Happy Birthday, Gautam Gambhir. pic.twitter.com/vDhL7AP9wG— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) October 14, 2019
Former cricketer and @BJP4India MP @GautamGambhir once said in #AapKiAdalat why he'll always regret not completing his century in the 2011 ICC World Cup final. Happy Birthday, Gautam Gambhir. pic.twitter.com/vDhL7AP9wG
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: World Cup Hero Turns 38
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir turned 38 on Monday and Twitter celebrated his birthday in style.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings