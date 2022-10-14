Happy Birthday Glenn Maxwell: Top Innings of the Australian All-rounder in Indian Premier League

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is the definition of a modern-day cricketer. A hard-hitting middle-order batter, Maxwell has the ability to play unconventional shots all around the park. Reverse sweep, switch-hit, scoops, the “Big Show” has it all under his sleeve. With his street-smart bowling and his athleticism on the field combined with his audacious stroke play, Maxwell has lit up the limited overs format in both international and franchise cricket.

The Australian has been a huge part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he has represented several franchises over the years. Maxwell made his IPL debut in 2012 for the now-revamped Delhi Daredevils. He then represented the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab in subsequent seasons before making a massive move to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021.

As the seasoned campaigner celebrates his 34th birthday, let’s take a look back at his best IPL innings:

90 off 38 balls vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

One of Glenn Maxwell’s best season in the IPL has to be the 2014 edition where he represented the Kings XI Punjab. In that very season, the stylish batter played one of the most scintillating innings. Punjab chose to bat first against Chennai Super Kings on a flat track.

He just needed 38 balls to reach 90 runs and fell short of a century. The strike rate of more than 236.4 left everyone aghast as his fireworks led Kings XI Punjab to a massive first-innings total of 231/4.

95 off 43 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2014

Continuing his top form in the 2014 edition, Maxwell bettered his 38 ball 90 against Chennai with an absolute power-hitting masterclass against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Australian took his guard in the seventh over of the innings and clobbered the Hyderabad bowlers right from the start.

He struck five fours and six sixes to reach 95 in just 43 deliveries. However, Maxwell fell short of a ton for the second time in the season as was dismissed in the 18th over. Riding on his astounding hitting, Punjab posted a first-innings total of 193/6 and eventually won the match quite comfortably.

95 off 43 vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

The year 2014 was an unbelievable season for Glenn Maxwell. Having already played two humongous knocks with 90-plus scores, Maxwell needed some luck to reach a century. The Chennai Super Kings had posted 205 runs on the board and Punjab had a dismal start as they lost their openers cheaply.

Out came Maxwell with the responsibility to drag his side over the line. Maxwell took charge of the game and launched an onslaught with David Miller. Their 115-run stand pulled off an incredible chase and handed Punjab a much-needed win. But Maxwell’s jinx continued as he failed to reach his maiden IPL century, being dismissed in the nervous 90s for the third time in the season.

89 off 45 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

The next best innings on the list is again from his unrivaled 2014 season. Maxwell put in yet another match-winning performance against the Rajasthan Royals. After being put into bat first, the Royals posted an impressive 191/5 on the board. But the huge target proved to be an easy assignment for Maxwell who put the Royals’ bowling attack to the sword. He smashed 89 runs off just 45 balls with 8 fours and 6 sixes to his tally and led Punjab to a comprehensive 7-wicket triumph.

68 off 42 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2016

The list is topped by one of his hallmark incredible half-centuries against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2016 season. Maxwell, who was playing for Kings XI Punjab, was leading his team in chasing down KKR’s total of 165. Maxwell’s 68 off 42 balls, which included six fours and four sixes, took his team near to the objective, but without the backing of his fellow batsmen, it proved futile.

Kings XI finished their 20 overs with 157/9, losing by 7 runs. Though Maxwell ended up on the losing side, this particular innings was one of the most incredible knocks that he played, given the hard conditions and the way he had to fight for every run.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here