Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath: Top 10 Spells by The Pace Maestro

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath: Top 10 Spells by The Pace Maestro
He was a metronome in the truest terms and with his skills, his immaculate line and lengths, he was perhaps the biggest challenge for any batsman.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 9, 2021, 6:26 PM IST
He did not have the pace of Jeff Thompson, he did not have the reverse swing of Wasim Akram, but Glenn McGrath had control, a big heart and relentless accuracy. He was a metronome in the truest terms and with his skills, his immaculate line and lengths, he was perhaps the biggest challenge for any batsman.
On his birthday, we take a look at the top 10 bowling figures of Pigeon, one of the best bowlers to have graced the field.
8-24 v Pakistan at Perth in 2004This was his best bowling figures – his spell of 8-24 which came in the first Test of a three-match series against Pakistan at Perth in December 2004. Pakistan was chasing down 564 runs and this is when McGrath stepped up and bagged 8 wickets for 24 runs.
8-38 v England at Lord’s in 1997McGrath was perhaps at his best against England, especially when he was operating at Lord’s with the slope. He opened the bowling in the first innings, McGrath wreaked havoc claiming 8/38 from 20.3 overs as England were bundled out for a paltry 77.
5-53 v England at Lord’s in 2005The pacer stepped up again as he slammed the door on England and reduced them to 5-21 and picked up all the 5 wickets. Australia went on to win the match by 239 runs.
6-17 v West Indies at Brisbane in 2007West Indies batted first, but they were bundled out for 82 in the first innings and Glenn McGrath bagged 6 wickets for just 17 runs.
5-14 v West Indies at Manchester in 1999 (ODI)At the World Cup, West Indies batted first and in helpful conditions, Glenn McGrath stepped up and wreaked havoc and picked up 5 wickets for 14 runs as West Indies were bowled out 110 runs. Australia won the match by 6 wickets.
5-37 vs New Zealand at Colombo in 2002 (ODI)The pacer showed his class in rather unhelpful conditions during the 2002 Champions Trophy against New Zealand. Australia batted first and posted a total of 296 runs. In response, New Zealand never got going as McGrath shone with figures of 5 wickets for 37 runs.
4-8 vs India at Sydney in 2000 (ODI)It was a forgettable trip for India in 2000. India elected to bat first and they were shot out for 100. McGrath picked up 4 wickets for just 8 runs in his 10 overs in a remarkable spell of bowling. Australia chased down the target with ease.
6-47 vs West Indies at Port of Spain in 1995West Indies elected to field first and Australia were bundled out for 128 in their first innings. However, in response, Glenn McGrath stepped up and picked up 6 wickets for 47 runs. However, Australia collapsed again in the second innings and West Indies won the match.
5-21 vs South Africa at Johannesburg in 2002Australia batted first and piled up 652 runs in their first innings. However, South Africa collapsed courtesy a concerted team effort by the Australian bowlers. The hosts were asked to follow on, but the innings never got going as McGrath bagged a five-wicket haul to bundle South Africa for 133.
4-41 vs Pakistan at Sharjah in 2002On of the flattest surfaces, Glenn McGrath produced absolute masterclass in the second innings as he picked up 4 wickets to hand Pakistan a defeat by an innings and 20 runs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking