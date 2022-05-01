Happy Birthday Gordon Greenidge: 5 Most Memorable Knocks of the West Indies Legend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GORDON GREENIDGE: With equal measures of swagger and talent, Gordon Greenidge revolutionised opening the batting in cricket. At a time when seeing off the new ball and defending were seen as the pillars of starting the innings, Greenidge with his stroke-play changed the nature of the job. He was born on May 1 in 1951 in the St. Peter Parish of Barbados. He played a massive role in West Indies being the world force that dominated cricket for nearly two decades.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

There was style and there was substance – this cocktail sent jitters down the spine of nearly every bowling unit across the world. In 523 first-class matches, he scored 37,354 that include 92 hundreds and 183 fifties.

Gordon Greenidge made his Test debut against India in Bangalore in 1972. In an illustrious career, he racked up 7,558 runs from 108 matches with 19 hundreds and 34 fifties.

We take a look at 5 of his best knocks in International cricket:

100 vs Pakistan (1977)

Pakistan was touring West Indies back in 1977 where they collided with an in-form Greenidge. He smashed 536 runs in five Tests and played an important role in his side winning the series 2-1. In the final Test in Jamaica, he scored a special ton in the first innings as West Indies went on to clinch the match by 140 runs. 107 vs India (1974)

He showed his mettle in the debut match against India where he scored 93 in the first innings and then followed it up with an even better 107 in the second innings. West Indies won the match by 267 runs. 134 vs England (1976)

Greenidge loved to take down fast bowling when West Indies toured England in 1976. In the first innings, the West Indies could only make 211 despite a brilliant 134 by the opener. He then went on to score 101 in the second innings. 214* vs England (1984)

England was at the receiving end of another Greenidge masterclass. After being dismissed for 1 in the first innings, he came back with a superb double hundred in the second innings and played an important part in West Indies clinching a nine-wicket win. 226 vs Australia (1991)

Perhaps his best knock came in the second-last Test match against Australia in Barbados. He notched up an epic 226 in the second innings and Australia were batted out of the game. West Indies won the match by nine wickets.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here