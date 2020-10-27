Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: Here are Top Five Performances by the Allrounder

Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was once a leading bowler of team India. Pathan, who made his debut at age of 19 against Australia through the famous 2003 Adelaide Test, impressed cricket fans across the world with his bowling skills.

Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: Here are Top Five Performances by the Southpaw | During his stint in the International cricket, he not only helped India win some matches with his bowling, but also batting. He created a buzz with his performances in One-Day International (ODI) matches in late 2005 and early 2006. Irfan Pathan also played a crucial role in India's historic T20 World Cup win in 2007. However, the southpaw could not realise his full potential due to dips in form, constant injuries and fitness concerns.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

After an illustrious career, Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January. As Pathan celebrates his 36th birthday on October 27, here are his top five performances.

India vs Australia, Perth Test 2008

In this game, Pathan performed with both bat and ball. He was sent at number three position in both the innings and the southpaw scored crucial 28 and 46 runs. He also picked five wickets for 117 runs in the match, helping Indian win the game by 72 runs. This loss broke Australia’s 16-match winning streak. Pathan was adjudged player of the match for his performance.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

India vs Pakistan, T20 WC 2007 final

Pathan in this game played a very instrumental role. Batting first, India had scored 157. The southpaw gave an outstanding performance with the ball, clinching three wickets and conceding only 16 runs in four overs. He won the player of the match award.

India vs Pakistan, Karachi 2006

In this Test match, Pathan grabbed the headlines with his exceptional bowling. The left-handed swing bowler picked a hat-trick, sending three in-form batsmen of Pakistan – Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf – pavilion one after the other. He did so in the opening over of the Test.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar Praises KL Rahul's Captaincy, Credits Anil Kumble For KXIP Turnaround

India vs Zimbabwe, Harare 2005

In this Test, Pathan gave a really tough time to Zimbabwe batsmen. In their first innings, he sent their seven batsmen to the pavilion by just giving 59 runs. In the second innings, he clinched five wickets. In this match, he picked total 12 wickets, conceding 126 runs.

India vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele 2012

In this ODI match, Pathan delivered with both bat and ball. India, in this game, batted first. At one point during their innings, India were 213 for six. He stitched a partnership with MS Dhoni which helped India reach 294. Pathan scored 29 runs (not out) off 28 balls. When India came to defend the total, he picked five wickets, giving 61 runs in 10 overs. He was adjudged player of the match.