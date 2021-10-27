Happy Birthday, Irfan Pathan: Top 5 Batting Performances by the All-rounder

The find for India’s next Kapil Dev in terms of all-rounder skills is still going on, but in the second half of the 2000 decade came a player who gave everyone the confidence that the search is nearly over. The swing bowling sensation from Baroda, Irfan Pathan first became a permanent stay in the Indian team with his magical spells, and then took up the bat to play some important knocks for India.

Sadly, due to injuries and lack of form, he could not become the next Dev but did leave his legacy behind with the bat. On Irfan’s birthday, we take you through his top batting performances across formats:

India vs Pakistan, Bengaluru Test, 2007

A test hundred is a dream for any international cricketer, and Irfan lived this dream in the third test of the 2007 test series between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The southpaw scored a quick 102 off 133 balls and helped his team reach a total of 626 in the first innings.

The surface seemed heaven for southpaws as Yuvraj Singh (169) also made a century, and Sourav Ganguly (239) scored his maiden double century. The match ended in a draw with India just needing 3 more wickets to win.

India vs Australia, Perth Test, 2008

After a heartbreaking loss in Sydney due to poor umpiring, and the infamous monkey-gate incident in the Sydney test match between Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds, the third test at Perth goes down as one of the most important test wins in India’s Test cricket history.

Irfan played the most comprehensive cricket of his test career becoming the Man of the Match with 72 runs, 46 of which came in the second innings batting at number 3 making him the second-highest run-getter of the Indian second inning. He also took 5 wickets in the game.

India vs Sri Lanka, Nagpur ODI 2005

There was a brief time in Indian cricket under captain Rahul Dravid and coach Greg Chappell when Irfan was sent in at one down regularly and on October 25, 2005, the experiment paid off the most with him scoring a fast 83, his highest in ODI cricket to help India’s total to a mammoth 350. India won the game by 152 runs.

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2012

Playing against his brother’s team Kolkata Knight Riders, left-handed batter played a blistering knock of an unbeaten 42 runs off just 20 balls for his team Delhi Daredevils.

With the rain-affected match getting reduced to just 12 overs, Irfan’s match winning knock became all the more important as the Virender Sehwag-led side chased down the 97-run-target put up by Gautam Gambhir’ KKR.

India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo T20I, 2009

After the one against the brother, the next innings we talk about is with his brother for India when the Pathan brothers clinched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Chasing the 172-run-target, India was struggling at 115 for 7 in 15.1 overs when Irfan came in to bat. The two siblings had a dream partnership with Irfan scoring 33 off 16 balls to take India to glory.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here