Happy Birthday Ishan Kishan: Top 5 IPL Innings of Mumbai Indians Batsman

Rising and upcoming stars are not uncommon in Indian cricket. The stylish left-handed wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan is also among one of them. Ishan hails from Bihar and the hard-hitting Mumbai Indian (MI) cricketer has carved a niche for himself with his performance in the Indian Premier League over the years.

As Ishan celebrates his 23rd birthday today; here we take a look at his five best performances in the IPL:

99 (58) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020

Ishan’s best performance with the bat came in 2020 for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In the 10th match of IPL 2020, Ishan hammered 99 runs off 58 balls while chasing a target of 201 runs in 20 overs. Ishan rose on the occasion after Mumbai’s top order failed in front of RCB’s attack. However, despite Ishan’s splendid efforts, Mumbai lost the match in Super Over. Interestingly, despite his terrific show with the bat, Rohit Sharma did not send Ishan to bat in the Super Over for Mumbai.

72*(47) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2020

In the 51st match of the IPL 2020, Ishan ripped apart Delhi Capitals (DC) world-class bowling attack as he smashed an unbeaten 72 runs off 47 balls. Ishan’s exceptional knock was laced with eight boundaries and three sixes. Riding on his exception batting, Mumbai won the match by nine wickets.

68*(37) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020

Promoted to open the batting for Mumbai in their 41st match in IPL 2020, Ishan blasted a blistering 68* runs off 37 balls as the Rohit Sharma-led outfit defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by ten wickets with 46 balls to spare.

Chasing 115 for a win, Ishan looked in a hurry as he smashed CSK bowlers all over the park and finished the match in style for Mumbai. Ishan’s knock was laced with six fours and five sixes.

62 (21) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2018

In the 41st match of IPL 2018, Ishan Kishan scored a lightning-fast 62 runs off 21 balls as Mumbai defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 102 runs. Ishan walked to bat at number four after the departure of Suryakumar Yadav. And, he took KKR bowlers to cleanser from the very first ball. He was removed from the attack by Sunil Narine in the 15th overs but not before giving KKR bowlers a nightmare.

39 (16) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2017

Chasing 214 runs to win, Ishan Kishan gave a scare to RCB after he scored an explosive 39 runs off just 16 balls. Ishan walked to bat at number seven when Gujarat Lions was reeling at 137 for 5 in 14.4 overs and started targeting RCB bowlers.

However, Ishan’s heroic fightback was ended by Adam Milne when he was batting at 39. Gujarat Lions lost the match by 21 runs. But Ishan earned praises from all quarters for his batting display.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here