Happy Birthday Ishan Kishan: Top 5 Knocks of Mumbai Indians Wicketkeeper-Batter in the IPL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ISHAN KISHAN: Young Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2016. And it did not take too much time for the southpaw to establish him as a dependable wicketkeeper-batter in the franchise-based tournament. His ever-growing rise in IPL eventually paid off as Kishan made his debut in international cricket back in March 2021.

As the Bihar-born cricketer celebrates his 24th birthday today, it is time to explore his top-five knocks in IPL so far.

99 off 58 vs RCB, 2020

Kishan’s highest score in IPL took place back in 2020. While chasing a mammoth total of 201, the Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter played a splendid knock of 58-ball 99. He smashed two boundaries and nine sixes during his terrific knock. Kishan’s memorable knock eventually proved to be futile as Mumbai had to concede a defeat in the one-over eliminator. 62 off 21 vs KKR, 2018

Kishan played another blistering innings of 21-ball 62 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 IPL. He had smashed five boundaries and six over boundaries. Kishan’s superb batting display helped Mumbai in reaching a solid total of 210/6 in 20 overs. Eventually, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a comfortable 102-run triumph in the game. 72 not out vs DC, 2020

In IPL 2020, Kishan played a fabulous match-winning knock of unbeaten 72 against Delhi Capitals. He hit eight boundaries and three sixes as Mumbai comfortably won the match by nine wickets. 84 off 32 vs SRH, 2021

In the 2021 edition of IPL, Kishan notched a brilliant half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kishan played an incredible knock of 32-ball 84 as Mumbai reached a giant total of 235 runs losing nine wickets. His innings comprised 11 boundaries and four over boundaries. Kishan’s knock eventually proved to be handy as Mumbai clinched a 42-run victory against Hyderabad. 61 off 40 vs SRH

Kishan displayed his supreme batting skills while representing Gujarat Lions (now-defunct) during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2017. Kishan smashed five boundaries and four sixes as he scored 61 runs off just 40 deliveries. He along with other opening batter Dwayne Smith (54 runs off 33 balls) put up a solid partnership of 111 runs as Gujarat managed to put up 154 runs on board. Eventually, Kishan’s knock went in vain as his side had to endure eight-wicket defeat.

